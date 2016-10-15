Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Vogel Memorial Awards presented

The Eric Vogel Memorial was awarded after this year’s Auglaize County Fair. The award is given annually to two outstanding junior fair board members, recognizing their commitment to making the junior fair a success.

This year’s recipients are Casey Steva, daughter of Stan and Terri Steva of St. Marys, and Jonathan Vogel, son of Dan and Dorine Vogel, of St. Marys. Each recipient was presented with a certificate, and their names will be added to a memorial plaque. The plaque is located in the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds.

Steva is a member of the New Knoxville Livestock Boosters 4-H Club and is the junior fair goat department chair.

Vogel is a member of the Maids and Gents of Kossuth 4-H Club and currently serves as a news reporter for the junior fair board.

Eric Vogel, son of the late Walter and Mrs. Ann Vogel of St. Marys, died in an auto accident. He was an outstanding 4-H member, having served as a junior leader, junior fair board member and youth representative to the 4-H advisory committee. He was very active in the county 4-H program, and served as a role model for many junior fair board members.

Howard Johnson of Lima awarded

The Howard Johnson Lima earned the Howard Dearing Johnson Award. This is the highest honor a Howard Johnson Hotel can earn. It is awarded to the one hotel out of more than 400 Howard Johnson’s worldwide that exemplifies dedication, passion and integrity for hospitality and the Howard Johnson brand.

The award was presented to hotel owners, Ron and Kathy Gorby, at the 2016 Wyndham Hotel Group global conference.

The Howard Johnson of Lima is the area’s largest hotel with 150 newly renovated guest rooms and more than 5,000 square feet of flexible event space.

Minster Solar + Storage Project recognized

Minster Solar + Storage Project has been recognized as the Energy Storage North American 2016 Centralized Storage Project Innovation Award winner for their innovation and leadership in energy storage and positive impact on the industry.

The Village of Minster Solar + Storage Project is the largest storage and solar facility owned by a municipal utility in the United States. The 7-megawatt system was built in conjunction with Half Moon Ventures and the local municipal utility, the Village of Minster. This is the first time a municipal utility combined solar power and energy storage and will serve to provide the residents of the village affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity. The system has been operational since May.

PHILANTHROPY

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce gives to community

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce has given two checks that go back to the community of Wapakoneta.

Chamber director Nan Schneider presented Mayor Stinebaugh and Safety Services Director Chad Scott with $1,500 to be used for Downtown Wapakoneta improvements.

Schneider also presented Elaine Poppe, Children’s Hometown Holiday with a donation of $900 to support the Children’s Hometown Holiday. The holiday event is Dec. 2-4 in downtown Wapakoneta.

RETIREMENT

Henschen retires in March 2018

Mark Henschen, president and CEO of Minster Bank and Minster Financial Corp., has announced his retirement, effective March 2018. Dale Luebke, current executive vice president, has been identified to assume the duties of president and CEO.

Henschen joined Minster Bank in 1986 and was named president and CEO in 2008. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors and, upon his retirement, will work for the bank on business development, strategic planning and special projects on a part-time basis.

APPOINTMENTS

Rhoad named to board at University of Findlay

Brant K. Rhoad, an attorney and business owner from Powell, was named tot he University of Findlay Board of Trustees.

He is a partner and shareholder with Schemer, Sybert & Rhoad, LLC, is an owner and member of New Hire Facts, LLC and owns BRCB Properties, LLC. He graduated from the University of Findlay in 1996 with a bachelor of science in biology. He earned a Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

As a trustee, Rhoad now serves on university committees for academic, student and business affairs.

NEW HIRES

Shaner joins Garmann/Miller

Kristi Shaner, of Maria Stein, recently joined Garmann/Miller & Associates in Minster as an administrative assistant.

Shaner received her bachelor of arts in communication from Bowling Green State University in 2011. She is a graduate of Marion Local High School.

Hoeffel joins Leipsic Community Center

The Leipsic Community Center Board has hired a program director. Chris Hoeffel, from Continental, will be the new program director for The Leipsic Community Center.

Hoeffel has more than 17 years of experience working in the non-profit sector including the Defiance Area YMCA, the American Cancer Society and the United Way of Paulding County.

The 34,000 square foot facility will house a youth center, basketball court, free medical clinic, a cafe, a museum, an elevated walking track and much more. The Leipsic Community Center is on schedule to open early summer of 2017.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Lima Senior High School teacher recognized

Lima Senior High School Spanish teacher Renee Wildermuth has been recognized for earning one of the top 100 Resident Educator Summative Assessment scores in the state. She was recognized at an awards event October 12 at the Ohio State House Rotunda.

RESA is an evaluation in which all third-year Ohio public school teachers must complete. She was recognized for her score for the 2015-2016 school year.

Elmcroft offers The Best Friends Approach in caring for seniors

Elmcroft Senior Living has developed the Best Friends Approach to enhance the lives of individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The Best Friends approach seeks to make life better by adapting a philosophy that is not difficult or hard to understand. By applying the rules of friendship to the person living with memory loss, the relationship is transposed and allowed to take on a new definition and with it new understandings. It helps diminish pain and loss.

At Elmcroft, The Best Friends Approach is instructed by Amy Fleming, Heartland Village Leader. All staff members are educated in the program.

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce adds members

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce director, Nan Schneider, welcomed new members to the Chamber.

Brian Miller, of Miller Auto Inc., 19505 Harrod Road, Lima is a full-service mechanic. His business offers tow truck service, off-road recovery, gas and diesel automotive repair, fleet service, mig welding, diesel performance chips and installation and more. For more information visit the website at http://www.millerautoinc.com/ or call Brian at 419-236-9258.

Capabilities, Inc. - St. Marys Office has joined the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. Capabilities has been serving Ohioans since 1997 assisting with employment opportunities for residents with disabilities. Visit the website: http://www.capabilitiesinc.biz or call Justin Blumhorst at 419-394-0003.

Coffe Amor owners, David Tilton and Gabrielle Cziraky are welcomed to the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. Coffe Armor sources green coffee from all over the world, roasts the beans and offers the aromatic product to retail customers in the shop at 7 North Water Street and online. A full 10 percent of their sales goes to charities.

Neoteric Event Staging LLC has joined the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. This business offers wedding/party rentals, centerpieces, domestic and business decor. Unique services such as staging your home as show ready for the market or creating a staging for business conferences or trade shows will be offered with creativity.

David Whitaker, owner of Bethel Engineering in New Hampshire celebrates membership with the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce.

Brant Rhoad http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_brant_rhoad.jpg Brant Rhoad Pictured from left: President of Howard Johnson International Cynthia Liu, hotel owners, Ron and Kathy Gorby, general manager, Jeff Lee and office manager, Brittany Lee. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_howardjohnson_award.jpg Pictured from left: President of Howard Johnson International Cynthia Liu, hotel owners, Ron and Kathy Gorby, general manager, Jeff Lee and office manager, Brittany Lee. Kristi Shaner http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_shaner.jpg Kristi Shaner