Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Oct. 6 to Oct. 12. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 93 92 66

Mortgages 65 85 59

Mortgage cancellations 46 47 41

Financing statements 1 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• BAMS Inc. to Exclusive Real Estate Services Corporation, 1060 S. Union St., Lima, $3,500.

• Timothy Daley and Becki Daley to Nicholas L. Daley, .230 acre E. Murphy St., Lima, $32,000.

• Goodman, John D. Trustee of the Goodman Family Real Estate Trust to Butler’s Investment Properties Co., 2311 N. McDonel St., Lima, $20,000.

• Danielle S. Graves to Michael D. Johnson, 1006 St. Johns Ave., Lima, $29,900.

• Muriel C. Moore to Nicholas DePalma, 1558 W. Wayne St., Lima, $35,000.

• Pedro Pena and Debra K. Pena to Jason K. Hoge, 821 Cornell Drive, Lima, $74,800.

• Rosalee K. Rigali to Jacob M. Rigali and Morgan K. Rigali, 682 W. O’Connor Ave., Lima, $55,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

•Sandra L. Rise Trustee, David R. Rice Trustee of the Rice Trust to Mark E. Davis and Elizabeth A. Davis, 24.117 acres on Grubb Road, Lima, $131,500.

• Steven L. Spahr and Cheryl L. Spahr to Kenneth J. Miller and Carol J. Miller, 7011 Fort Amanda Road, Lima, $10,600.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Michael L. Bosch Jr. and Jody M. Bosch AKA Judy M. Bosch to Rapp S. Crook, 115 Harper Ave., Lima, $150,000.

• Tyler E. Covert and Alexis Covert to Cleaves Property Holdings LLC, 3936 Allentown Road, Lima, $44,900.

• Joshua M. Kline to Jason L. Kline and Donna J. Kline, 2525 N. Eastown Road, Lima, $92,000.

• David C. Martz and Rhonda S. Martz to Steven W. Cox and Katie A. Cox, 3653 Malibu Drive, Lima, $182,000.

• Bobby Ramdeo and Seeta Ramdeo to Heather A. McClure, 3708 Citabria Drive, Lima, $177,500.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Melinda Sherman Ferguson AKA Melinda Ferguson Sherman and Michael Ferguson to Matthew S. Pitson and Amanda K. Pitson, 3798 Mt. Vernon Place, Lima, $160,000.

• Richard M. Premo Revocable Living Trust, Bruce A. Premo Successor Trustee to Michelle L. Hinegardner, 108 Kensington Circle, Lima, $135,000.

• Debbie L. Reser Et Al and Russell L. Reser Sr. and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Bank of New York Mellon JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2007-A Bank of New York FKA Successor Trustee, 603 Taylor Ave., Lima, $58,900.

• Shirley Jean Rex to Jeffrey B. Bailey and Diane K. Bailey, 3120 Loescher Road, Lima, $12,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Heitz Family Limited Liability Company, Donald J. Heitz and Barbara A. Heitz to Roger Gossman and Vicki Gossman, 707 E. Fourth St., Delphos, $22,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Daisy Maxine Hitchcock, Paula Sue Wymer POA to Bryan M. Blue and Kate A. Blue, 9.04 acres Slabtown Road, Lima, $70,000.

• Lena Mae Verhoff to Ford Forever LLC, 10799 Ottawa Road, Columbus Grove, $2,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Steven Ray Block Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 206 W. 14th St., .121 acre W. 14th St. and .121 acre W. 14th St., Lima, $30,000.

• Krishna Corp. to HKY LLC, 805 Leonard Ave., Lima, $650,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Rodney M. Kramp and Cathy A. Kramp to Austin Michel and Kelsey Michel, 502 W. Elm St., Bluffton, $126,500.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Robert Lee Coppler Et Al AKA Robert L. Coppler and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to LBC Homes LLC, 2563 Hall Drive, Lima, $53,400.

• Joy Ann Dennis AKA Joy A. Dennis to Christopher B. Roloson, 1933 Wonderlick Road, Lima, $129,500.

• Jason L. Draper and Lori L. Draper to Kristopher M. Kuhn and Donna S. Sherrick, 149 Caribou Circle, Lima, $207,000.

• Iyad R. Khalaf and Carol D. Khalaf to Rafael E. Rosas, 2354 High Ridge Road, Lima, $198,500.

• Joshua J. Laird and Amanda D. Laird to Travis Monford and Alisha Monford, 1461 Loch Loman Way, Lima, $192,500.

• James Scott Lucas AKA James S. Lucas AKA J. Scott Lucas and Lori L. Lucas to Brandon T. Lawhun, 3500 W. Breese Road, Lima, $198,000.

• Amber Nance AKA Amber Nicole Nance to Oscar Nance and Martha Nance, 1788 Jo Jean Road, Lima, $80,000.

• Duane L. Sample and Robin M. Sample to Amber N. Nance and Matthew W. Bennett, 1908 Frail Road, Lima, $136,000.

• Esther E. Vandyne NKA Esther E. Wangler and Mark Wangler, Esther E. Wangler Attorney In Fact to Steven J. Archer and Eloise K. Archer, 3420 High Ridge Road, Lima, $195,000.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Heather D. Allison NKA Heather D. Liening and Jason J. Liening to Tyler W. Hunt and Chelsea N. Hunt, 6965 N. Wapak Road, Lima, $165,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• ARC DG40PCK001 LLC Global Net Lease Inc. Global Net Lease Operating Partnership L P to Cadano-Ardmore LLC, 502 E. Fourth St., Spencerville, $1,423,200.