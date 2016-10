Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016:

30 YR / 15 YR RATE %

First Federal Bank

3.50 / 2.625 %

First National Bank

3.50 / 2.75 %

Partners 1st Credit Union

3.625 / 2.875 %

State Bank

3.375 / 2.625 %

Superior Federal Credit Union

3.375 / 2.625 %

TopMark Federal Credit Union

3.50 / 2.75 %

Union Bank

3.375 / 2.625 %