1969 a fond year for car enthusiasts

LIMA — The year of 1969 is popular with car enthusiasts, and Vince Downing of Lima is no exception.

It was by chance that he found one himself.

“That year seems to be the collector year,” Downing, 50, said. “I know it is our favorite year. It was by chance that we found it.”

“It” was defined as a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 that Downing found from another friend in Lima. The friend had been looking to get rid of the car and Downing was more than willing to take it off of his hands.

“We got to work on it right away. We wanted to restore it,” Downing said. “It took us about two years restoring it.”

While still happy with his purchase, Downing said upon acquiring it, the found it wasn’t in the shape that they originally thought.

“We redid the motor, the transmission, everything,” Downing said. “It wasn’t quite what we thought when we got it. We even restored the frame.”

Downing’s son helped him with the restoration. They also gave it a new paint job, changing it from orange to its current red look. Downing has other classic cars, but the Camaro is among his favorites.

“We really liked the body style on it, and ’69s seem to be the collector’s year,” Downing said. “We look forward to taking it to shows.”

The car also has the original DZ 302 four-speed engine in it, somewhat of a rare commodity.

Vince Downing purchased his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 eight years ago from a friend in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_real-wheels-1.jpg Vince Downing purchased his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 eight years ago from a friend in Lima. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]