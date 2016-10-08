Applause for business achievements

The Applause section features people who have received promotions and those who have attended a special seminar or received special training. Any business or business organization is welcome to submit an item for Applause. To submit an item, send to:

AWARDS

DASCO Home Medical Equipment praised

DASCO Home Medical Equipment received the 2016 HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider.

DASCO is a family-owned business.

The local DASCO Home Medical Equipment business is located at 1054 Bellefontaine Ave., Suite A, Lima.

ACCREDITATION

Lima Memorial receives dual accreditation

Lima Memorial Health System is among an elite few hospitals in the state to earn dual accreditation for superior quality care for heart attack patients.

As an accredited “Chest Pain Center and Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack”-receiving hospital, Lima Memorial remains at the forefront of providing exceptional cardiac care. These accreditations are established by the American Heart Association.

Lima Memorial’s commitment to bringing together the healthcare resources efficiently and rapidly to improve overall quality of care based on the latest scientific evidence and guidelines has earned them the accreditation.

EDUCATION

Sunderhaus completes fellows program

Janis Sunderhaus, RNC, MSN, NEA-BC and chief executive officer of Health Partners of Western Ohio, has completed the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellows program.

The Nurse Fellows program is a three-year, world class leadership development experience to enhance the effectiveness of nurse leaders to impact the U.S. health care system.

Sunderhaus has been the chief executive officer of Health Partners of Western Ohio since 2003.

NEW HIRES

First Federal Bank hires VP Treasury Management Sales

First Federal Bank has hired Michelle Rachel, as vice president, treasury management sales for the bank’s southern market, which includes Columbus, Delphos, Elida, Glandorf, Findlay, Fostoria, Lima, McComb and Ottawa.

Rachel has more than 20 years of banking experience and has served in a wide range of banking roles.

Rachel’s office is located at 301 S. Main St., Findlay, and her phone number is 419-422-4032.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Elida teacher to be recognized

Elida Middle School music teacher Amanda Beining will be recognized at a reception at the Ohio Statehouse on Oct. 12.

Distinguished teachers who earned the top 100 scores on the RESA (Resident Educator Summative Assessment) in each of the past three years will be recognized. Mrs. Beining scored in the top 100 in each of the past three years.

Lima East Tractor Supply hosts “Fall Market Day”

The Tractor Supply Company store located at, 2785 Harding Highway, Lima will host a Fall Market Day from noon to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 9. Fall Market Day will feature local artisans, crafters and farmers selling their unique wares and produce.

Participating vendors will have tables set up at the tented space by the storefront where they will showcase their goods.

Michelle Rachel http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_michelle-rachel-1.jpg Michelle Rachel Janis Sunderhaus http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_sunderhaus-1.jpg Janis Sunderhaus