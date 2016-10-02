Mark Phelan: GM leads chase for vehicle of the year honors

General Motors placed an industry-leading eight vehicles among the semifinalists for the North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle of the year.
The 30 semifinalists for the three awards range from compact economy cars to electric vehicles, luxury sedans, pickups and one minivan.
I’m the president of the jury that presents the awards, and I’ve never seen a more varied group of semifinalists. They include brands from the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K. and Korea; luxury vehicles, compacts and everything in between. The winners will be announced Jan. 9, 2017, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
GM’s semifinalists are the Buick Cascada, Envision and LaCrosse; the Cadillac CT6 and XT5; the Chevrolet Bolt and Cruze, and the GMC Acadia.
South Korean Hyundai Kia has four semifinalists: the Genesis G90, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Cadenza and Sportage. It’s the first time all three of the automaker’s brands are represented, because the Genesis luxury marque just went into business.
Ford and Nissan each have three semifinalists. Ford trucks got plenty of love, accounting for two of the four vehicles eligible for the award: The F-series Super Duty heavy duty pickup and F-150 Raptor high-performance off-road truck carry the Blue Oval brand into the awards. The new Lincoln Continental luxury sedan is also a semifinalist
Nissan also has two trucks and one luxury model among the semifinalists with the Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV and the Infiniti QX30 compact luxury SUV.
Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Honda/Acura each have two semifinalists.
Several automakers have a single semifinalist, including the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, Mazda CX-9 SUV, and Porsche 718 coupe and convertible.
As development of autonomous vehicles accelerates, two luxury sedans aim to offer new levels of driver assistance: The Mercedes E-class and Volvo S90.
Alternate-fuel vehicles among the semifinalists include the Chevrolet Bolt, an electric car EPA-rated to go 238 miles on a single battery charge, and the Toyota Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid that claims a battery range of 22 miles.
Jaguar carries the flag for diesel fuel with high-mpg versions with its XE sport sedan and F-Pace SUV.
Mainstream compact cars are represented by the Chevrolet Cruze and Hyundai Elantra.
The jury created the Utility Vehicle of the Year award to recognize the boom in SUV sales. SUVs and minivans previously competed with pickup and commercial vans.
The semifinalists were announced today. The awards are presented by a jury of automotive journalists from across the U.S. and Canada.
The next step in the judging process will be an event where jurors can compare the semifinalists, followed by a vote to choose three finalists for each of the three awards.
Semifinalists for 2017 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year
Cars
Acura NSX
Audi A4
Buick LaCrosse
Cadillac CT6
Chevrolet Cruze
Chevrolet Bolt
Genesis G90
Hyundai Elantra
Jaguar XE
Kia Cadenza
Lincoln Continental
Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan
Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman
Toyota Prius Prime
Volvo S90
Utility vehicles
Audi Q7
Buick Envision
Cadillac XT5
Chrysler Pacifica
GMC Acadia
Infiniti QX30
Kia Sportage
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Jaguar F-Pace
Mazda CX-9
Nissan Armada
Trucks
Ford F-series Super Duty pickup
Ford F-150 Raptor
Honda Ridgeline
Nissan Titan
