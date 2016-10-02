Mark Phelan: GM leads chase for vehicle of the year honors

General Motors placed an industry-leading eight vehicles among the semifinalists for the North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle of the year.

The 30 semifinalists for the three awards range from compact economy cars to electric vehicles, luxury sedans, pickups and one minivan.

I’m the president of the jury that presents the awards, and I’ve never seen a more varied group of semifinalists. They include brands from the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K. and Korea; luxury vehicles, compacts and everything in between. The winners will be announced Jan. 9, 2017, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

GM’s semifinalists are the Buick Cascada, Envision and LaCrosse; the Cadillac CT6 and XT5; the Chevrolet Bolt and Cruze, and the GMC Acadia.

South Korean Hyundai Kia has four semifinalists: the Genesis G90, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Cadenza and Sportage. It’s the first time all three of the automaker’s brands are represented, because the Genesis luxury marque just went into business.

Ford and Nissan each have three semifinalists. Ford trucks got plenty of love, accounting for two of the four vehicles eligible for the award: The F-series Super Duty heavy duty pickup and F-150 Raptor high-performance off-road truck carry the Blue Oval brand into the awards. The new Lincoln Continental luxury sedan is also a semifinalist

Nissan also has two trucks and one luxury model among the semifinalists with the Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV and the Infiniti QX30 compact luxury SUV.

Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Honda/Acura each have two semifinalists.

Several automakers have a single semifinalist, including the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, Mazda CX-9 SUV, and Porsche 718 coupe and convertible.

As development of autonomous vehicles accelerates, two luxury sedans aim to offer new levels of driver assistance: The Mercedes E-class and Volvo S90.

Alternate-fuel vehicles among the semifinalists include the Chevrolet Bolt, an electric car EPA-rated to go 238 miles on a single battery charge, and the Toyota Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid that claims a battery range of 22 miles.

Jaguar carries the flag for diesel fuel with high-mpg versions with its XE sport sedan and F-Pace SUV.

Mainstream compact cars are represented by the Chevrolet Cruze and Hyundai Elantra.

The jury created the Utility Vehicle of the Year award to recognize the boom in SUV sales. SUVs and minivans previously competed with pickup and commercial vans.

The semifinalists were announced today. The awards are presented by a jury of automotive journalists from across the U.S. and Canada.

The next step in the judging process will be an event where jurors can compare the semifinalists, followed by a vote to choose three finalists for each of the three awards.

Semifinalists for 2017 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year

Cars

Acura NSX

Audi A4

Buick LaCrosse

Cadillac CT6

Chevrolet Cruze

Chevrolet Bolt

Genesis G90

Hyundai Elantra

Jaguar XE

Kia Cadenza

Lincoln Continental

Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman

Toyota Prius Prime

Volvo S90

Utility vehicles

Audi Q7

Buick Envision

Cadillac XT5

Chrysler Pacifica

GMC Acadia

Infiniti QX30

Kia Sportage

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Jaguar F-Pace

Mazda CX-9

Nissan Armada

Trucks

Ford F-series Super Duty pickup

Ford F-150 Raptor

Honda Ridgeline

Nissan Titan

Mark Phelan is the Detroit Free Press auto critic. He can be reached at [email protected]

