Not a bad buy for a $1.50

LIMA — Greg Tomlinson said that his family obtained a 1964 Ford Mustang convertible in the most unconventional way.

Greg’s father, Robert Tomlinson, owned the Avis Agency and the parking garage on East Market Street in Lima during the 1970s. Part of the garage was used for storage.

In the 1980s, the Tomlinsons sold the building. They told all customers to remove their items, which was done, with the exception of one item: the 1964 Mustang.

“We had trouble getting in contact with the guy,” Greg Tomlinson said. “When we finally did, to our surprise, he said he didn’t want it. Just keep it.”

The family received the car for no more than the cost of a title transfer back then, $1.50. However, the car was sitting in pieces and had to be put back together. Robert Tomlinson restored the car to driving condition and gave it to his daughter, Jill Gruber (then Tomlinson).

“Jill drove the car through high school and college,” Greg Tomlinson said. “Upon graduation, she bought a new car and dad was going to restore it for her.”

Sadly, Robert Tomlinson died before he finished with the project in 2001. Greg Tomlinson took over the project and finished the restoration.

The vehicle now sits at Jill’s home.

“It took me two years to rebuild it,” Greg Tomlinson said. “We restored it to its original white color.”

The car is serial numbered 21, built on the first day of assembly.

