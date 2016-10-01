Applause for business achievements

The Applause section features people who have received promotions and those who have attended a special seminar or received special training. Any business or business organization is welcome to submit an item for Applause. To submit an item, send to:

AWARDS

Hardin Co. Master Gardeners win state awards

The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers brought back two state awards from the Ohio Master Gardener Volunteer Conference.

“The Rose Garden in the Friendship Gardens” was recognized as state winner for the Integrated Pest Management Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer project award category. Also, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner.

Master Gardener Barb Snyder was nominated by the local group as Hardin County’s Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer for 2016.

Hardin County’s nomination for this year’s Friend of Master Gardener Volunteer award was Tom and Alice Roof.

Logan County Chamber releases ‘Stars in Business’ awards

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s “Stars in Business” award winners.

Jerry Robinson won the Richard Rupp Leadership Award. Liberty National Bank won the Integrity in Business Award. Betty Kananen won the Entrepreneur of the Year award. Logan County Cancer Society won the Not for Profit of the Year award. Dave Bezusko won the Ambassador of the Year award. Tim Grissom won the Max Evans Visitor Bureau Award.

CERTIFICATIONS

Ward completes board certification

The Rev. Dr. Dennis M. Ward has completed his board certification. He is now nationally board certified as a chaplain.

While at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, Ward met with the Board of Chaplaincy Certification committee, where he exceeded all the necessary requirements. Some of the requirements included: Master of Divinity degree, four units of clinical pastoral education, more than 2,000 hours of work experience, an ecclesiastical endorsement, three recommendation letters, two verbatim and successfully demonstrating 29 professional competencies.

Ward is the first Protestant African-American chaplain at St. Rita’s Medical Center to ever receive this honor.

NEW HIRES

Leipsic Community Center hires director

Kristen Pickens, of Ottawa, has been hired as the director for the Leipsic Community Center.

Pickens comes from a strong marketing and sales background, as she was most recently the advertising and sales manager over four local newspapers, including the Putnam County Sentinel.

The Leipsic Community Center is a 34,000 square foot facility being constructed in downtown Leipsic. The facility will house a basketball court, free clinic, full-service kitchen, several classrooms, an opportunity center providing free internet access, a teen center and more. The Leipsic Community Center is scheduled to open in early summer of 2017.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Local retailer featured in magazine

Michelle King, owner of World of Awards and Gifts, in Lima, was recently featured in the October 2016 edition of INSIGHTS magazine.

The article talked about King owning her business for 13 years. World of Awards and Gifts offers more than 4,000 items that can be personalized in a variety of ways. King caters to her customers, which has helped build her customer database.

Sollmann Electric finishes two projects

Sollmann Electric finished two projects this year. It completed an addition to Wilson Health’s medical office building, which is now The Thomas Boecker Professional Building, in Sidney. It also aided the construction of The Helix Innovation Center by Emerson located on the campus of the University of Dayton. Both were finished earlier this year, and Sollmann Electric was the electrical contractor for both projects.

Sollmann Electric Company, of Sidney is an electrical contractor that has been servicing the area since 1973. Its employees install electrical systems for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential facilities within a 100-mile radius of Sidney.

Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator Dave McPheron accepts the state award for the Outstanding MGV Integrated Pest Management Project from State Coordinator Pam Bennett. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_2016-MasterGardenerV-Award-1.jpg Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator Dave McPheron accepts the state award for the Outstanding MGV Integrated Pest Management Project from State Coordinator Pam Bennett. Rev. Dr. Dennis M. Ward http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_revdennisward-1.jpg Rev. Dr. Dennis M. Ward Sollmann Electric in Sidney recently completed work on the Helix Innovation Center at the University of Dayton. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_sollmannelectricEmerson_Late-Afternoon-1.jpg Sollmann Electric in Sidney recently completed work on the Helix Innovation Center at the University of Dayton. Sollmann Electric in Sidney recently completed work on The Thomas Boecker Professional Building at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_sollmannelectricWilson-Memorial-Hospital-Exteriors_004-cropped2-1.jpg Sollmann Electric in Sidney recently completed work on The Thomas Boecker Professional Building at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.