Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Sept. 22 to Sept. 28. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 84 76 73

Mortgages 92 55 97

Mortgage cancellations 105 94 72

Financing statements 0 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Henry M. Devoe and Beth A. Devoe to John D. Stevens and Polly A. Stevens, 2900 Jenny Place, Lima, $86,000.

• Fifth Third Bank to Equity Trust Company FBO Jamie L. Gallaspie, 2440 W. Spring St., Lima, $45,000.

• Douglas J. Graham and Suzanne Graham to Catheryn A. Sarno, 650 S. Pears Ave., Lima, $76,500.

• Tricia Guerrero FKA Tricia J. Meister and Rudy Guerrero to Jennifer N. Grabowski, 1301 Melrose St., Lima, $88,500.

• Chad A. Mowery and Kristy A. Mowery, Chad Alan Mowery and Kristy Ann Mowery and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Main St. Homes, Lima, LLC, 1705 Coakley Drive, Lima, $52,100.

• Denise M. Richard, FKA Denise M. McNamara and Nathan W. Richard, Denise M. Richard Attorney In Fact to Jane A. Dickman, 1627 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $78,000.

• Debra J. Sanchez and Tammy S. Tolbert to Dominic D. Guagenti II and Maria A. Sanko, 1737 Allentown Road, Lima, $106,600.

• Madison Stroub to Brady Emmons, 516 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, $20,000.

• US Bank National Association as Trustee ABFC 2007-WMC1 Trust Asset Backed Funding Corporation Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007-WMC1, OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC Attorney In Fact to Jerry Krieg and Lisa K. Krieg, 418 Judkins Ave., Lima, $32,700.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Barbara J. Bonifas to Edwin R. Ezzelle, 531 E. Fifth St., Delphos, $71,800.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• William R. Beat to Infinity Property Group LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 3, Unit 43, Lima, $24,000.

• Duane M. Blankenship and Debra R. Blankenship to Nickolas Taylor and Christina L. Taylor, 2820 Wren Ave., Lima, $177,900.

• Margaret Cleaves and Jaleigh L. Bear to Infinity Property Group LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 3, Unit 49, Lima, $29,000.

• Stuart D. Emmons and Minerva Emmons to Jason J. Liening and Heather D. Liening, 2026 Morning Glory Drive, Lima, $230,000.

• Casey M. Keating and Candace A. Keating to Tyler S. Smith and Stacy Smith, 5065 Marciel Drive, Lima, $133,000.

• Lililan M. Langeveld to Infinity Property Group LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 8, Unit 156, Lima, $26,500.

• Terry Nichols and Antonia G. Nichols to Infinity Property Group LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 1, Unit 7, Lima, $32,000.

• Debra A. Parent to Infinity Property Group LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 11, Unit 217, Lima, $33,500.

• Kimberly D. Point to Cameron B. Smith and Lorri Smith, 3709 W. Elm St., .412 acre W. Elm St. and .412 acre W. Elm St., Lima, $147,500.

• Glendoris L. Vanwaning Trustee of the Glendoris Vanwaning Living Trust, Glendoris L. Vanwaning to Mark Vanwaning, 3011-3043 N. West St., Lima and .861 acre on Collingswood Blvd., Lima, $77,000.

• Karen Sue Weber, Zachary M. Weber, David M. Weber and Lindsay S. Weber, to Demetrius Upshaw, 2188 Juneau Drive, Lima, $107,500.

• Japheth D. Yoder and Elisa D. Yoder to James McDowell IV and Amber McDowell, 5868 Poling Road, Lima, $60,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Stanley Caster Jr. and Melissa G. Caster to Kurtis R. Staup and Kylee T. Staup, 4438 N. Thayer Road, Lima, $202,500.

• Panda LLC to E&J Cattle LLC, 1000 Fetter Road, Lima, $1,250,000.

• Margaret Louise Snider to David H. Biddinger and Lucille N. Biddinger, 1645 Lee Ann Drive, Lima, $116,000.

• Connie Thaxton and Barry Thaxton to Jack Jeffery and Sally Jeffery, 3752 Gloucester Place, Lima, $122,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• County Line Investments LLC to Stan Caster Jr., 7968 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, $169,900.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Terry I. Handshoe to Krista L. Shepherd and Corey J. Shepherd, 1800 S. Garland Ave., Lima, $109,900.

• Lima Barrel and Drum Company Inc. Lima Barrel and Drum Co. WTTA to Lehman Enterprises LLC, 6.96 acres on Bellefontaine Road, Lima, $37,500.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Glen Spangler, Myra Spangler and Marcia Spallinger to Valarie Campbell, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy., Bluffton, $66,700.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Timothy A. Burkholder and Wendi S. Burkholder to Jason E. Sheets, 1557 Loch Loman Way, Lima, $179,900.

• James L. Dotson to Thomas Dean Brogan and Thomas Darren Brogan, 1778 Jo Jean Road, Lima, $37,500.

• Richard M. Good and Leona Good to David L. Martin and Diane S. Martin, 1809 Frail Road, Lima, $100,000.

• Brian G. McDaniel, Executor of the Jon Timothy McDaniel Estate AKA Jon T. McDaniel Estate to Vernon Baker Jr. and Brenda Baker, 3366 Muirfield Place, Lima, $167,000.

• Matthew G. Renner and Kaylynn Renner to Linda Garlock, 1838 Wonderlick Road, Lima, $139,000.

• Cameron B. Smith and Lorri A. Smith to Shawn M. Charleston and Michelle M. Charleston, 1409 Winghaven Drive, Lima, $153,900.

• Shari L. Waltz and Robin C. Waltz to Antonio Cunningham, 1140 Seriff Road, Lima, $120,000.

VILLAGE OF BEAVERDAM

• HSBC Bank USA National Associaton as Trustee ACE Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2006-NC2, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., Attorney In Fact to Gabriel Meyer, 105 E. Pearl St., Beaverdam, $15,600.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Brent T. Wolfe Trustee of the Wolfe Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Michael Clayton Thompson and Anna M. Thompson, 212 Oak Drive, Spencerville, $192,650.