• Saturday — Bluffton: Bluffton Cars and Coffee. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fourth Saturday of every month through October in the Heated Vehicle Storage Parking Lot at 906 N. Main St. Bluffton. All Makes, Models and Years. No Charge. Door Prizes. Questions: Tim Boutwell 419-231-4888.

• Wednesdays-Sept. 28 — Elida: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in. 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through September at the Elida Road Happy Daz. Door prizes and 50-50 drawing for charity. Questions: Rod McGuire 517-214-0975