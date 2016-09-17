Applause for business achievements

The Applause section features people who have received promotions and those who have attended a special seminar or received special training. Any business or business organization is welcome to submit an item for Applause. To submit an item, send to:

AWARDS

Local Anytime Fitness club honored at conference

Lima’s Anytime Fitness, located at 2119 Elida Road, Lima, won the Community Outreach Award at the annual conference this month. Out of more than 3,000 Anytime Fitness Clubs in 25 countries, Anytime Lima was voted No. 1 for the community outreach award.

To qualify for the award, the club had to show measurable proof that the community has become a better place in part due to the gym.

In addition, Anytime Fitness Lima made “Club Purple” for the third year in a row. This means the club has displayed exemplary service and excelled in the values of the Anytime Fitness brand. Only the top percentage of the clubs receive this recognition.

Crankers Cycling named best bike shops for 2016

Crankers Cycling, of Lima, has been named one of America’s best bike shops for 2016 by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. There are approximately 4,000 bike shops in the United States, and fewer than 300 were honored with the title of “America’s Best.”

Shops were asked to fill out a detailed application describing what sets them apart from the average retailer. Mystery shoppers then evaluated the business in more detail by visiting the store, reviewing the website and contacting the shop by phone to assess the performance from a consumer’s perspective. The recipients of the America’s Best Bike Sops title not only offer great shopping experience and expert staff, but they are also rated on their support for their communities as well as support for bicycle advocacy both locally and nationally.

Lauth receives President’s Citation

Dennis Lauth, a financial advisor with Prudential, located at 109 S. Main St., St. Marys, has received the President’s Citation at the company’s annual President’s Club Conference.

Financial professionals who achieve this accomplishment are among the top performing producers from Prudential firms across the country. Lauth works with his clients to help them achieve financial security by offering insurance and financial products that support their individual financial goals.

Lauth joined Prudential in 1985 and has also received Prudential’s Million Dollar Round Table.

Johnny Appleseed honors volunteers

Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District recently honored volunteers at the Allen County Farm Park Appreciation Dinner.

Volunteers with service year awards included:

Five-year awards: Judy Faccenda, Jenny Hoehn, Ken Hoehn, Carol Howard, Tina Robbins, Pete Noyes, Rick Kohli.

10-year awards: Mary Wilkins, John Bos, Joann Bos, Robbin Clark, Missi Kiracofe.

15-year awards: Carol Wright, Judy Jacomet.

20-year awards: Bill Faccenda, Joanne Antibus.

25-year awards: Brad Sherrick, Carol Bertrand, Bill Horner.

30-year award: Charlotte Apfelbeck.

35-year award: Rita Essick.

NEW HIRES

Lhamon hired by Mifflin County Learning Center

Mifflin County (Pennsylvania) Cooperative Extension & Learning Center hired Emily Lhamon as the new extension poultry (avian health) educator serving Mifflin and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania.

She is the daughter of Matt and Kathy Lhamon, of Harrod, and is a graduate of Perry High School.

Lhamon earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in poultry science at the University of Arkansas. Her graduate research was focused on broiler breeder and hatchery management.

Lhamon was most recently employed as a poultry operations associate with Tyson Foods in Springdale, Arkansas, and completed the Tyson 3D Talent Development Bootcamp Training Course in March of 2016. She is an expert in poultry judging and exhibition, ans has served as a volunteer poultry consultant to P. Allen Smith’s Moss Mountain Farm and Heritage Poultry Conservancy.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Poling serving on Ohio Farm Bureau committee

Mike Poling, of Delphos, is serving on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. Poling is the state trustee representing Allen, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.

The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

Burke qualifies to attend President’s Conference

Kelsey Burke, a financial professional with The Prudential Insurance Company of America, located at 109 S. Main St., St. Marys, qualified to attend the company’s President’s Conference held in San Diego, California.

The sales professionals, financial planners and field managers who have qualified for the President’s Conference are proven leaders.

