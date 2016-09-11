Posted on by

Get your car featured in The Lima News


GET YOUR CAR FEATURED

The Lima News publishes photographs of vintage cars, 20 years or older, free of charge in Real Wheels. It is easy to get your car featured:

• Mail: Real Wheels, Newsroom: Lance Mihm, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807.

• Email: [email protected]

• Include: Photograph of your car; year of car, make and model; how many years you have owned the vehicle; car’s history; best memory of car; your name, address and telephone number (the phone number will not be published).

If you have further questions, contact Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409, Monday through Friday, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; or [email protected] or [email protected]

ON THE WEB

Check out cars we’ve featured and discuss your memories on the Real Wheels page of Limaohio.com/sections/real-wheels.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Lance-Mihm.jpg
comments powered by Disqus