Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Local pet groomer wins third place

The pet groomers of Paw Prints Mobile Pet Grooming Spa & Leipsic Pet Spa recently attended seminars and competed in grooming competitions at the All American Grooming Show in Chicago.

Stephanie Palmer competed in the entry-level Standard Poodle grooming competition and took third place in her class.

State Bar President to honor area lawyers

The president of the Ohio State Bar Association will visit Lima on Sept. 22nd to speak to area attorneys about challenges and opportunities currently facing the legal profession and to recognize three area lawyers. Ronald S. Kopp will address the OSBA District 16 at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon meeting at the Shawnee Country Club.

Judge Thomas F. Bryant of Findlay, and Richard K. Warren of Lima, will be recognized for their 50 years of service to the profession. Melissa L. Kidder, of Findlay, will receive the Ohio State Bar Foundation Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under.

Judge Glenn H. Derryberry, District 16 representative on the OSBA Board of Governors, will preside over the meeting, and Judge John R. Willamowski, president of the Allen County Bar Association, will deliver welcoming remarks.

Elida Elementary social worker nominated for award

Allison Jones, social worker at Elida Elementary School, has been nominated for the Ohio School Board Association’s NW Region’s Who’s Who in the NW Region Excellence In Leadership Award. She was nominated by the vice president of the Elida School Board, Pat Schymanski, who recognized Jones’ initiative, passion and dedication in programs she has implemented including the national initiative Dads of Great Students and STARS Program.

Jones will be honored at the Ohio School Board NW Region Fall Conference on Oct. 20 at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

Precision Custom Products, Inc. honored

Jim Kerg, owner of Precision Custom Products, Inc., near DeGraff, has been honored by the Logan County Chamber as business and entrepreneur of the month for the month of September.

Under Kerg’s leadership, the business has grown and now operates 18 injection-molding machines with capacities ranging from 28 tons to 550 tons. The company is recognized as a global leader in engineering-grade thermoplastic injection molding.

The company has been a strong supporter of United Way of Logan County for more than 25 years, with employee contributions of more than $200,000 and business contributions of more than $400,000.

Law firm recognized by Inc. Magazine

AlerStallings LLC is one of American’s fastest-growing private companies, according to the annual Inc. 5000 list.

The magazine announced its 2016 list, ranking AlerStallings No. 926 in the upper 20 percent of the country’s top-growth private companies. The law firm, focusing exclusively in elder law and estate planning, is among just 50 Central Ohio companies named to the Inc. 5000 list this year.

AlerStallings has office locations in Lima, Bellefontaine, Columbus, Cleveland, Delaware, Findlay, Mansfield, Newark and North Canton.

AlerStallings’ Lima office is managed by attorney Bryan Montana.

ANNIVERSARY

Lima Central Catholic celebrates 60th

Lima Central Catholic High School will hold a special Mass under a tent on the lawn of the school to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school.

The Mass will begin at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. Third-generation LCC families will be honored. Mass will be celebrated by 2005 alum Father David Kidd with co-celebrants Father Ken Kauffman, pastor of St. Charles; Father Jim Szobonya, pastor of St. Gerard; and Father David Ross, St. Rose pastor and an LCC alum.

All LCC alumni, parents, grandparents and friends of LCC are invited to attend.

NEW HIRES

Elida hires technology teacher

Elida High School hired Mark Suter as computer technology, computer programming, video production and game and web design teacher.

Suter will provide his students with hands-on learning opportunities and they will design and build web sites for local businesses.

Prior to coming to Elida, Suter worked at Pandora-Gilboa High School for six years. He earned his undergraduate degree in multimedia from Bluffton University and his master’s degree in educational technology at Boise State.

Suter has earned recognition for his work, including being named Ohio Academy of Science “STEM Exemplar” and The Henry Ford Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator of the Year 2015.

APPOINTMENTS

Kasich appoints Willamowski to Rhodes board

Gov. John R. Kasich appointed Mona L. Willamowski, of Lima, to be reappointed to the James A. Rhodes State College Board of Trustees for a term beginning Sept. 2, 2016, and ending August 31, 2019.

PHILANTHROPY

Local Menchie’s raises funds for Heart Association

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt helped raise funds for the American Heart Association. The donations are part of the American Heart Association Life is Why We Give campaign. The fundraising campaign lasted throughout the month of August.

Clara Weitz, owner of the local Menchie’s, contributed $1,000 to the cause.

DESIGNATIONS

Wells Fargo Advisors recognize two associates

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has recognized two associates as “premier advisor” designations.

Eric J. Haubert has earned this designation for the twelfth consecutive year. He has been a financial advisor for 12 years and has 22 years of experience in the brokerage industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton.

Haubert lives on Indian Lake with his wife, Kristen, and their two daughters.

Lisa Katterhenry Howe has achieved this status for the fourth consecutive year. She has been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network for 12 years and has 23 years of experience in the brokerage industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University. She also as her Master of Science degree and has earned multiple designations such as certified financial planner practitioner, chartered retirement planning counselor and chartered mutual fund counselor.

Howe lives in Dublin with her husband, Chuck, and their two children.

OSU-Lima professor named mentor

Ohio State Lima’s Dr. Mark Kleffner, professor of earth sciences, has been named a mentor in the University Institute for Teaching and Learning’s Faculty FIT: Foundation, Impact, Transformation program.

Faculty FIT is part of the initial programming of the University Institute and focuses on the area of instructional support. Faculty FIT welcomes new Ohio State faculty and offers a year-long curriculum with an introduction to teaching at Ohio State, early connections to the teaching culture and the faculty community, resources and strategies for learning engagement and evidence-based teaching practices.

As one of the 20 inaugural mentors, Kleffner will have three mentees.

OTHER RECOGNITION

ONU chaplain has sermon published

The Rev. David MacDonald, Ohio Northern University chaplain, recently published the text of a sermon, “College Faith 101: Be Transformed,” in “The Term: A Word for the Campus by the Campus.” The publication is a semi-annual journal produced by the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of The United Methodist Church. It features sermons, reflections, essays and other resources for campus ministry.

MIT professor to speak in Findlay

Deborah Fitzgerald, a technology history professor in Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Science, Technology and Society Program, will speak about the industrialization of agriculture at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the University of Findlay’s Martin Lecture Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Fitzgerald’s lecture will address how technological changes have altered the farm-to-dinner-table process. It will highlight the decision-making processes that occurred that led to a more contemporized agriculture environment in the 1900s.

Foundations Behavioral Health Services plans expansion

Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held on the expansion of Foundations Behavioral Health Services in Celina.

Marathon CEO to speak

Gary R. Heminger, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, will speak at the University of Findlay’s Fridays at Findlay executive speaker series, which is open to the public.

Heminger’s presentation, “The Moral Business: How Values Drive Success,” will be offered from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary. Admission is $10 per person and $5 for students. Breakfast will be included.

To register, contact Cindy Lahey at [email protected] or call 419-434-5334.

