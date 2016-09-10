Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Sept. 1 to Sept. 7. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 82 92 59

Mortgages 48 75 70

Mortgage cancellations 84 88 51

Financing statements 1 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Susan M. Andra Et Al, Sheriff Samuel A. Crish and Treasurer Rachael S. Gilroy to Santana J. Gipson and Brittany N. Boroff, 726 N. Main St., Lima, $8,000.

• Susan K. Gill Executor, Peggy Lou Young Decd AKA Margaret Louise Young Decd AKA Peggy M. Young Decd to Stacy Fowler and Morgan Fowler, 1145 Melrose St., Lima, $53,000.

• Bradley F. John Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc., 1237 Latham Ave., Lima, $18,000.

• Randi L. Pugsley, Matthew T. Pugsley Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Series 2004-2, HSBC Bank USA National Association Indenture Trustee People’s Choice Home Loan Securities Trust Series 2004-2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, 979 Brice Ave., Lima, $12,000.

•Emma L. Taylor Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to U.S. Bank NA Trustee Rice Park Financing Whole Loan Grantor Trust 2012-1, 312 E. Second St., Lima, $10,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Ronald J. Suever and Pamela D. Suever to Perry Williams, 2005 N. Conant Road, Elida, $203,000.

• Jason Waltz and Laura Waltz to Earl Fast and Beverly Fast, 6919 Spencerville Road, Lima, $136,500.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Jeffrey T. Gray to Timothy L. Sullivan Trustee of the Sullivan Revocable Trust, 5651 Clover Ridge Drive, Elida, $138,500.

• Mary Jo Greene and Henry Rex Greene to Michael Martin and Jennifer Martin, 1944 N. Wapak Road, Elida, $437,600.

• Steven M. Hawk and Lisa Hawk to Randall W. Roberts and Karen Roberts, 1616 Benham Drive, Lima, $112,000.

• Laree D. Little and Joan R. Little to Clark Little and Pamela Little, 4702 Amaryllis St., Elida, $120,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Danny L. Layton and Carol J. Layton Et Al and Sheriff Samuel Crish to Roeder LLC, 2141 N. Dixie Highway, Lima, $83,000.

• Zachary Painter and Kaytlin N. Painter to Tonya Koenig, 936 Fenway Drive, Lima, $184,000.

• Betty A. Watters Living Trust, Betta A. Watters Trustee to Dham Shree LLC, 1600 N. West St., Lima, $200,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Marilyn K. Neiswander to Donald Snyder and Dimale Snyder, 2070 Ackerman Road, Harrod, $20,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Dana S. Beck Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 6699 Lincoln Hwy., Elida, $59,700.

• Waneta R. Sandlin to Cheryl A. Sandlin, 3483 Cremean Road, Elida, $75,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• James A. Snider Successor Co-Trustee, Sharon K. Green Successor Co-Trustee, Ricky L. Snider Successor Co-Trustee of the Snider Living Trust to Gene Richard Devandry, 2975 Greely Chapel Road, Lima, $111,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Michele R. Dickerson to Nicholas Gruber and Samantha Gruber, 2271 Odema Drive, Lima, $109,500.

• Megan L. Terhark to Bradley Buetner II and Brittney Buetner, 1650 Pro Drive, Lima, $155,000.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Joshua L. Lyle, Kelly L. Knueve and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Bank of America NA Successor by Merger BAC Home Loans Servicing LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP, 14795 Fruend Road, Spencerville, $31,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• King’s Venture LLC to DRC Realty LLC, 121 S. Main St., Bluffton, $540,000.

• Mark M. Zwiebel and Britny Zwiebel to Leslie M. Barnes, 199 Garmatter St., Bluffton, $90,000.

VILLAGE OF ELIDA

•James R. Brown and Pamela S. Brown to Viki Dorsey, 1452 Bittersweet Drive, Elida, $138,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Earl L. Fast and Beverly A. Fast to Michele Lynette Whetstone, 437 N. Main St., Spencerville, $94,000.