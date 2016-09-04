• Wednesdays-Sept. 28 — Elida: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in. 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through September at the Elida Road Happy Daz. Door prizes and 50-50 drawing for charity. Questions: Rod McGuire 517-214-0975

• Fourth Saturday-Oct. 2 — Bluffton: Bluffton Cars and Coffee. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fourth Saturday of every month through October in the Heated Vehicle Storage Parking Lot at 906 N. Main St. Bluffton. All Makes, Models and Years. No Charge. Door Prizes. Questions: Tim Boutwell 419-231-4888.

• Saturday — Kalida: Pioneer Days Car Show. Downtown Kalida. Begins at 10 a.m. For more information, visit http://www.pioneerdays.com/ or call Mike Rigsby 419-236-1341.

• Sept. 13 — Middlepoint: Cruise-in at Rambler’s Roost Restaurant. 309 Lincoln Highway. 5 to 8 p.m. No registration fee. Door prizes. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Questions: Rod at 517-214-0975.

• Sept. 16 — Lima: Fifth Annual Springview Manor Car Show. Starts at 3 p.m. Many trophies and dash plaques. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread. Food vendors. Rite Aid will give flu vaccinations. Questions: Call Megan Duncan at 419-425-8970.

• Sept. 17 — Beaverdam: Fourth Annual 696 Customs Car Show. Beaverdam Park. $10 registration fee. Registration 2 to 4:30 p.m. Show 2:30 to 6 p.m. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Questions: Rick Davis 419-236-4297.

• Sept. 18 — Lima: Fourth Annual “The King” Car Show. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Faurot Park Pavilion. Live music. Five trophies and 30 plaques awarded. $15 registration with free shirt for pre-registration. Questions: Kimberly Parr 419-224-9055 ext. 210.