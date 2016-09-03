Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Aug. 25 to Aug. 31. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 91 84 92

Mortgages 54 79 75

Mortgage cancellations 57 101 88

Financing statements 0 0 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Carol Alexander to Lonnie W. Rettig, 318 S. Scott St., Lima, $9,800.

• Ronald C. Barnes Trustee of the RG Barnes Trust to Open Door Baptist Church Inc., 1803 University Blvd., Lima, $50,000.

• James B. Boroff and Karla K. Boroff to Jeanera Boroff, 690 S. Glenwood Ave., Lima, $60,000.

• Colby D. Bowman and Lana J. Bowman to Joshua D. Murphy, 774 S. Metcalf St., Lima, $27,500.

• Colby D. Bowman and Lana J. Bowman to Joshua D. Murphy, 735 Holly St., Lima, $11,500.

• Colby D. Bowman and Lana J. Bowman to Joshua D. Murphy, 785 Holly St., Lima, $14,400.

• Colby D. Bowman and Lana J. Bowman to Joshua D. Murphy, 701 W. Wayne St., Lima, $11,600.

• Regina Taylor Carlisle and Coburn A. Carlisle to Antoin Dukes and Lakesa Dukes, 373 E. Fourth St., Lima, $12,600.

• Donald L. Fischer and Sherri L. Fischer to RAF Holdings2 LLC, 102 Primrose Place, Lima, 815-817 College Ave., Lima, 812 N. Nixon Ave., Lima, 919 E. Kibby St., Lima, 586 Cortlandt Ave., Lima, 229 S. Kenilworth, Lima, 655 W. Grand Ave., Lima, 619 W. Grand Ave., Lima, 567 W. Elm St., Lima, 237 S. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, 943 W. Elm St., Lima and 700 S. Glenwood Ave., Lima, $420,000.

• Kristen N. Griffiths to County Line Investments LLC, 1560 E. Elm St., Lima, $41,500.

• Craig Grismore to John E. Zell, 180 N. Dana Ave., Lima, $61,800.

• Hoop LLC RDS Group LLC Attorney In Fact to Caylee Weaver, 510 N. Jefferson St., Lima, $1,000.

• Ryan P. Huizinga and Karen L. Huizinga to Layman Investments Ltd., 1729 Leland Ave., Lima, $72,000.

• Miller Living Trust, Donna M. Miller Trustee to Audree J. Crites, 625 Fairfield Drive, Lima, $78,500.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Sage Acquisitions Asset Manager Contractor Authorized Agent to Carla Kendall and Kaitlin Whitt, 217 N. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, $44,000.

• David W. Seffernick and Ruby Ann L Seffernick to Darin G. Campbell and Vanessa L. Campbell, 1121 Judith St., Lima, $45,000.

• Lana Slusher and Timothy Slusher to Terry R. Rasche, 1226 E. Market St., Lima, $69,000.

• Marjorie T. Steinke, Jeffrey Steinke Attorney In Fact to Daniel E. Carpenter, 913 W. Murphy St., Lima, $80,000.

• David L. Wierwille and Jane E. Wierwille to Helping Others to Grow LLC, 380 S. Pine St., Lima, $5,000.

• Gene E. Wright and Jean M. Wright Revocable Living Trust, Jean M. Wright Trustee to Lacy R. Allen, 422 Kenilworth Ave., Lima, $127,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Keith Tolbert and Barbara A. Tolbert to Joseph L. Warnecke and Sherry R. Warnecke, 1028 N. Washington St., Delphos, $12,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Stanley J. Bear Testamentary Trustee of the Willis E. Bear FBO Mary Ella Bear Will to Dorvin L. Bear and Kelvin R. Bear, 74.99 acres Zion Church Road, Lima, $491,900.

• Dorothy E. Miller, Trustee to Clint Smith and Katie Smith, 9055 Agerter Road, Spencerville, $45,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Beth B. Arheit and Richard McCarty to Kyle Allen, 2225 Carolina Ave., Lima, $85,000.

• Benjamin Leybovich and Patricha A. Leybovich to Virginia R. Frattarola, 1562 George Bingham Drive, Elida, $174,000.

• Robert T. Smith and Jessica E. Smith to David E. Hawkins and Melissa A. Hawkins, 2209 N. Glenwood Ave., Lima, $105,000.

• Raymond L. Staley and Dorothy M. Staley to Dan T. Oakes and Cristina Ansel, 120 Lansing Lane, Lima, $115,900.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Melvyn G. Halpern and Diane Halpern to Erik Coon and Rhonda Coon, 3711 N. Cool Road, Lima, $162,500.

• Ted Music and Vicki A. Music to Eric C. Music and Jennifer Music, 102 Highland Lakes Drive, Lima, $180,000.

• Carroll L. Shoemaker and Barbara J. Shoemaker to Matthew J. Mikesell, 1657 Lee Ann Drive, Lima, $130,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Kevin J. Myers Et. Al and Esther M. Myers and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to James D. Larrison and Kristy L. Larrison, 7750 Mehaffey Road, Lima, $115,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Five Sis Farms LLC to Jeremy Ryan Amstutz and Amber Christine Amstutz, 1.694 acres at 12954 state Route 12 west (Redridge Road), Columbus Grove, $145,100.

• Konita G. Klaus to Richard J. Klaus and Nancy L. Klaus, 5543 Ottawa Road, Lima, $35,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Phillip L. Stevens Decd AKA Phillip Lloyd Stevens AKA Phillip Lloyde Stevens Jr., Co-Adm, Paul Douglas Stevens Co-Administrator of the Phillip Lloyde Stevens Sr. Decd AKA Phillip Stevens Decd to John E. Campbell, 2109 S. Main St., Lima and .36 acres S. Main St., Lima, $9,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Joseph L. Anderson and Robin Anderson to Dirk M. Rummel and Lisa N. Rummel, 2163 Wyandot Drive, Lima, $225,000.

• Gretchen S. Best Executor of the Richard J. Repasz Estate to David D. Green and Kathy J. Green, 1805 Huntington Drive, Lima, $55,000.

• Laurence A. Cotner AKA Lawrence A. Cotner and Jacqueline S. Cotner to Jeffery A. Dulmage and Sarah E. Dulmage, 190 Squire Lane and an additional .48 acre on Squire Lane Lima $275,000.

• Monica L. Crow-Hurless FKA Monica L. Crow and Eric R. Hurless to Hume Road Rentals LLC, .230 acre Sinclair Ave., Lima, $45,000.

• Robin L. Dally FKA Robin L. Taschler NKA Robin L. Goodwin and Dennis Goodwin to Charlotte Ann Hefner, 145 Concept Drive, Lima, $120,000.

• Renee L. Hentze to James Melia and Stephanie Melia, 120 Ruskin Court, Lima, $136,000.

• Mary L. Hoehn, Ronald J. Hoehn Attorney In Fact to Michael R. Temple and Kelley L. Temple, 4250 W. Breese Road, Lima, $163,000.

• Diane L. Nickolson Et. Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Lee N. Martin and Paula D. Martin, 1868 Jo Jean Road, Lima, $13, 500.

• Roy Clifford Warnock and Janeen Lesley Warnock to Timothy E. Enyart and Lori A. Enyart, 2046 Sandy Lane, Lima, $173,000.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Theodore S. Ralston and Janis R. Ralston to Brian E. Smith and Sara C. Smith, 13367 Sarka Road, Spencerville, $480,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Steiner Building James R. Pettit, Kathleen R. Steiner, Joan R. Diller, Joseph A. Suter and Daniel L. Steiner to Senior Citizen Association of Bluffton Ohio, 134 N. Main St., Bluffton, $130,000.

VILLAGE OF ELIDA

• Joan Lynette Berry to Anthony M. Crites and Lesley E. Crites, 201 E. Main St., Elida, $73,500.

• Scott L. Maez and Brittany L. Maez to Roger Holt and Doretta Holt, 401 Sunnydale St., Elida, $115,000.

• Deven S. Whitaker and Jacqueline J. Whitaker to Layman Investments Ltd, 700 E. Main St., Elida, $53,500.

VILLAGE OF LAFAYETTE

• Mary A. Bierly Trust Agreement, Gary H. Bierly Trustee, Mary A. Bierly Trustee and Gary H. Bierly Trust Agreement to Woody Wagon LLC, .08 acres Church St., Lafayette, $4,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Benjamin C. Fledderjohann, Ashley A. Fledderjohann, James Henschen and Stephanie N. Henschen to Morgan L. Reineke, 535 School St., Spencerville, $80,000.

• Michael Clayton Thompson and Anna Thompson to Jennifer Brenek and Joseph Brenek, 309 Birch Drive, Spencerville, $135,000.