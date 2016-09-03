Applause for business achievements

The Applause section features people who have received promotions and those who have attended a special seminar or received special training. Any business or business organization is welcome to submit an item for Applause. To submit an item, send to:

AWARDS

Ohio EPA issues 2016 award to Marathon

Ohio EPA director Craig W. Butler presented Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) awards.

Marathon Petroleum in Findlay received an E3 award for the Marathon Office Complex. The complex established a comprehensive recycling, energy and water reduction initiative, now recycling 50 percent of its waste stream, including 30 tons of used carpet following remodeling. The company reduced 40 tons of cafeteria waste through composting and implemented a broad range of energy efficiency and water conservation practices.

Pohlman named Outstanding Young Farmer

Craig Pohlman, of Venedocia, has been named winner of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2016 Outstanding Young Farmer Award. The contest is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments.

Pohlman has a 1,300-acre grain crop operation and is an independent seed and cover crop seed salesman. He and his wife, Sheila, have three children. He is currently president of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau and a Van Wert Soil Water and Conservation District trustee.

Pohlman won 250 hours free use of an M-series tractor provided by Kubota, a Polaris Ranger provided by Polaris, $1,000 in Grainger merchandise sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and an expense-paid trip to the 2016 American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Phoenix in January.

The Outstanding Young Farmer contest is a part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program. Program participants are ages 18 to 35, single or married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills.

Heilers named winners

Aaron and Sarah Heilers, of Anna, have been named the winners of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2016 Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

The Shelby County Farm Bureau couple have a corn, soybean, wheat and wine grape operation. Aaron is project manager of the Blanchard River Demonstration Farm Network Project, a $1 million, five-year project supported by Ohio Farm Bureau, USDA NRCS and other groups that showcase innovative and standard agricultural practices that help reduce and prevent nutrient runoff. Sarah is an agricultural educator and FFA advisor at Anna High School.

The couple will receive an expense-paid trip to compete in the national Excellence in Agriculture contest during American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January. They will also receive a John Deer Gator courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-American and a $1,000 technology package sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau.

Miller named Volunteer of the Year

Beverly Miller received ArtSpace/Lima’s Volunteer of the Year award.

Miller has volunteered for ArtSpace more than 25 years and has been the face of Rally in the Square. She has held every office available on the Board of ArtSpace’s Board of Trustees, including three terms as president. She has served on every board committee, worked at every job.

CERTIFICATIONS

Dee Renollet earns certification

Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Dee Renollet completed a program in electric utility safety and loss control. He is one of only a few electric utility professionals in the country that received this certification.

The program consists of a 30-hour OSHA course, seminars and tests and a detailed final course project.

Ohio awards certification to New Bremen Police Dept.

The New Bremen Police Department adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

The agency joins more than 60 other agencies who have become certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the Collaborative in August 2015.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office receives certification

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Agency Certification status. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received the certification from the Ohio Collaborative.

The certification process involves a review of current sheriff’s office polices procedures such as use of deadly force, and hiring and recruitment practices. A final on-site review will complete this process. As more standards are released the sheriff’s office will be working to maintain compliance of the initial standards and any future standards developed and released by the Ohio Collaborative.

NEW HIRES

Dr. Oluwatobi Gbemi, DDS joins Lima Dental Associates

Tobi Gbemi has joined Lima Dental Associates.

He is a native of Grove City and is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and holds a doctorate in Oral Biology from The Ohio State University, along with a doctorate in dental surgery. He received an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Claflin University.

Prior to joining Lima Dental, Dr. Gbemi practiced most recently at Affiliated Family Dental in Mishawaka, Indiana, and will be practicing at Lima Dental, Spencerville Dental and Lima Community Dental.

von Stein new Vice President/Business Banking Officer

Citizens National Bank has named Craig von Stein as vice president/business banking officer for its Bluffton office. In this position he will be responsible for establishing new commercial and agricultural banking relationships for Citizens National Bank, as well as analyzing current customer portfolios.

von Stein was born and raised on a farm outside Jenera. He attended Cory-Rawson High School and is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in agri-business and applied economics. He spent several years in sales at a farm equipment dealership working out of Ottawa and Bowling Green. He resides near Rawson with his wife Emily and their daughter, Kendra.

PHILANTHROPY

Octopus Productions donates to Lima Symphony Orchestra

Octopus Productions, a local, non-profit organization will donate $14,000 to the Lima Symphony Orchestra. This is the first charitable donation Octopus Productions has made.

Octopus Productions mounted Cabaret in June 2016 and sold out the entire run. Shadows of Poe will be brought to Lima and Ada in October as their next show.

The support of Octopus Productions will allow the Lima Symphony Orchestra to expand its youth and outreach programs during the 2016-2017 season.

DESIGNATIONS

Wells Fargo Advisors recognize two associates

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has recognized two associates as “premier advisor” designations.

Eric J. Haubert has earned this designation for the twelfth consecutive year. He has been a financial advisor for 12 years and has 22 years of experience in the brokerage industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton.

Haubert lives on Indian Lake with his wife, Kristen, and their two daughters.

Lisa Katterhenry Howe has achieved this status for the fourth consecutive year. She has been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network for 12 years and has 23 years of experience in the brokerage industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University. She also as her Master of Science degree and has earned multiple designations such as certified financial planner practitioner, chartered retirement planning counselor and chartered mutual fund counselor.

Howe lives in Dublin with her husband, Chuck, and their two children.

OSU-Lima professor named mentor

Ohio State Lima’s Dr. Mark Kleffner, professor of earth sciences, has been named a mentor in the University Institute for Teaching and Learning’s Faculty FIT: Foundation, Impact, Transformation program.

Faculty FIT is part of the initial programming of the University Institute and focuses on the area of instructional support. Faculty FIT welcomes new Ohio State faculty and offers a year-long curriculum with an introduction to teaching at Ohio State, early connections to the teaching culture and the faculty community, resources and strategies for learning engagement and evidence-based teaching practices.

As one of the 20 inaugural mentors, Kleffner will have three mentees.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Wapak Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members

Wapakoneta Executive Director Nan Schneider welcomed eight new members to the Chamber of Commerce recently.

Advance Auto Parts, located at 1250 Bellefontaine Ave., Wapakoneta, sells auto parts. Advance Auto Parts manager is Christina Sunderland.

Spencer for Hire, located at 25605 Goshen Road, Wapakoneta, provides renovation and repair services for business and residential clients. Spencer specializes in tuckpointing and has provided service to Spencerville, Waynesfield and Elida schools.

Seth Thomas Company, located at 401 Defiance Street, Wapakoneta, offers a wide variety of services, including mowing, mulch, landscape installation and design, lawn and property maintenance, snow removal and more.

Pusheta Creek Steaks, located at 17473 Pusheta Road, Wapakoneta, raises local, antibiotic and hormone-free, high-quality beef.

Cleaning Technologies provides residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning, commercial and industrial janitorial services, stripping and refinishing VCT flooring, move out/move in cleaning and even vehicle/RV interior cleaning in Auglaize, Southern Allen, Logan, Shelby, Darke and Mercer Counties using environmentally safe products.

Omnisource Corporation, located at 4575 County Road 33A, St. Marys, is one of the largest processors and distributors of scrap and secondary metals.

Miller Masonry Restoration Specialist specializes in brick and mortar matching, tuckpointing, patching, caulking and brick-laying.

KISS Seamless Siding, located at 18996 State Route 67, Wapakoneta, is a 38-year hometown home improvement company installing “the siding without the quacks.”

Foundations Behavioral Health Services plans expansion

Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held on the expansion of Foundations Behavioral Health Services in Celina.

Craig von Stein http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applauase_vonStein_Craig_0816.jpg Craig von Stein Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nan Schneider and Advance Auto Parts Manager Christina Sunderland. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Advance-Auto-Parts-Christina-Sunderland-August-3-2c2016.jpg Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nan Schneider and Advance Auto Parts Manager Christina Sunderland. Director Nan Schneider welcomes Jerry McEldowney, of Cleaning Technologies as a Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce member. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Cleaning-Technologies.jpg Director Nan Schneider welcomes Jerry McEldowney, of Cleaning Technologies as a Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce member. Dee Renollet becomes a Certified Loss Control Professional. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Dee-and-George_pauldingputnamelectric.jpg Dee Renollet becomes a Certified Loss Control Professional. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_groundbreaking-behavioral-health-services-celina.jpg Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nan Schneider welcomes Keith Knoch at KISS Seamless Siding to the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_KISS.jpg Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nan Schneider welcomes Keith Knoch at KISS Seamless Siding to the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Mark Kleffner http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Kleffner_Mark.jpg Dr. Mark Kleffner Larry Miller, owner of Miller Masonry Restoration Specialist, displays his new Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce member plaque with Chamber Director Nan Schneider. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Miller-Masonry.jpg Larry Miller, owner of Miller Masonry Restoration Specialist, displays his new Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce member plaque with Chamber Director Nan Schneider. John Ficorilli, marketing manager at Omnisource Corporation, receives a member plaque from Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nan Schneider. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_Omnisource-photoshopped.jpg John Ficorilli, marketing manager at Omnisource Corporation, receives a member plaque from Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nan Schneider. Wapakoneta Chamber Director Nan Schneider welcomes Amanda Liffiton, of Pusheta Creek Steaks to the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_PushetaCreek.jpg Wapakoneta Chamber Director Nan Schneider welcomes Amanda Liffiton, of Pusheta Creek Steaks to the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. Seth Wegesin of the Seth Thomas Company is welcomed to the Wapakoenta Area Chamber of Commerce by Director Nan Schneider. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_SethThomasCo.jpg Seth Wegesin of the Seth Thomas Company is welcomed to the Wapakoenta Area Chamber of Commerce by Director Nan Schneider. Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ed Spencer of Spencer for Hire. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_SpencerforHire.jpg Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ed Spencer of Spencer for Hire. Dr. Oluwatobi “Tobi” Gbemi, DDS http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_applause_tobi-gbemi.jpg Dr. Oluwatobi “Tobi” Gbemi, DDS