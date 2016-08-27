Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Aug. 18 to Aug. 24. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 85 66 84

Mortgages 46 86 79

Mortgage cancellations 74 44 101

Financing statements 1 0 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Joyce A. Arthur Trustee and Larry G. Arthur Trustee of the Joyce A. Arthur Living Trust to Bee Wah Lam, 449 S. Dana Ave., Lima, $47,000.

• David E. Beach and Nancy K. Beach to Littlewing Properties LLC, 2330 Wales Ave., Lima, $75,000.

• Anthony D. Bruns and Mary E. Bruns to Emily Hedrick, 1404 Leland Ave., Lima, $58,700.

• Castle 2016 LLC RDS Group LLC Attorney In Fact to Other Company LLC, 807 S. Union St., Lima, $7,500.

• DH Housing LLC to Lewis T. Walton and Irma J. Walton, 681 Grand Ave., Lima, $69,900.

• Steve Lee Downing Trustee of the Marilyn L. Downing Irrevocable Trust to Kata Investments LLC, 807 W. Ashton Ave., Lima, $77,900.

• John M. Hastings to Tamara Cook, 726 Mackenzie Drive, Lima, $62,000.

• Ryan P. Huizinga and Karen L. Huizinga to Elizabeth Young, 1312 Melrose St., Lima, $80,900.

• Denny Hunter, Sharon L. Pahl, Gary Pahl, Bonnie Lou Hunter, AKA Bonnie Hunter, Robert E. Sodders, AKA Robert Sodders and Doris Sodders to Epifanio S. Ignacio and Flordeliza H. Ignacio, 1108 Biscayne Drive, Lima, $65,000.

• Michael W. Joseph and Jill Joseph AKA Jill S. Joseph to Kerry A. Gudakunst, 260 E. Kildare Ave., Lima, $28,000.

• Cheryl R. Nagy Administrator of the Lydia Edith McElroy Estate AKA Lydia E. McElroy Estate AKA Lydia McElroy Estate to JAV Group LLC, 1906 Rice Ave., Lima, $63,000.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Developmetn Sage Acquisitions Asset Manager Contractor Authorized Agent to Phalen Properties LLC, 641 W. Northern Ave., Lima, $31,000.

• Clint S. Smith and Katie A. Smith to Melissa Irons, 1531 Diller Road, Lima, $140,900.

• Kevin Stephens to Cornerstone Restoration Group LLC, 941 Brice Ave., Lima, $22,000.

• Sharon M. Sweigart Trustee of the Gerald E. White Irrevocable Trust as Trustee to Melvin L. Meeks, 2015 Ann Way, Lima, $91,000.

• US Bank National Association ND US Bank National Association Successor By Merger to Castle 2016 LLC, 807 s. Union St., Lima, $13,800.

• Earl K. Weidenhamer Et Al and Susan C. Weidenhamer and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Patricia D. McNeill, 747 Brice Ave., Lima, $26,500.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Cynthia A. Kaverman to Bradley C. Lochard, 528 N. Scott St., Delphos, $94,500.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Gene R. Buhrmester to Dale Smith and Maria Smith, 3080 S. Sunderland Road, Spencerville, $163,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Justin R. Kirk and Brooke N. Kirk to Kelly J. McGuire, 5060 Lobo St., Elida, $123,000.

• Nannette Louise Smith AKA Nanette L. Smith to Joseph Jones and Velvet Jones, 1400 Edgewood Drive, Lima, $105,800.

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP

• Series 2006-FF12 First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. Attorney In Fact US Bank National Association as Trustee Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Vision 4 Investments LLC, 2390 Brentlinger Road, Harrod, $44,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Pamela K. Cira to Scott Mauk and Suxanne Mauk, 3270 Danny Drive, Lima, $139,000.

• Jesse A. Sanchez to Mark E. Lugibihl and Grace M. Lugibihl, 1101 N. Grant St., Lima, $19,200.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Erma J. Stevens and Terry A. Stevens to James S. Atkins and Lacinda E. Atkins, 864 N. Phillips Road, Harrod, $70,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Austin M. Klaus Executor for Larry Leroy Klaus Decd. AKA Larry L. Klaus Decd. to Eric J. Hoffman and Angela M. Hoffman, 13887 Landeck Road, Delphos, $103,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Daisy maxine Hitchcock, Paula Sue Wymer Attorney In Fact to Wesley R. Elwood and Jill L. Elwood, 11341 Slabtown Road, Columbus Grove, $207,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Timothy g. Collier to Andrew McGreevy and Kealey McGreevy, 109 Ruskin Court, Lima, $171,000.

• Charlotte Ann Hefner to Richard L. Lutz Co-Trustee and Susan E. Lutz Co-Trustee of the Lutz Family Trust, 1415 Southwood Drive, Lima, $79,000.

• Craig J. Lehmkuhl to Rudy Guerrero and Tricia Guerrero, 4856 Kitamat Trail, Lima, $244,000.

• Charlotte D. McNamara to Quinndalin M. Harris, 3783 Shalloway Drive, Lima, $174,500.

• Shawnee Development LTD to Elizabeth A. Hook, 2502 Alexandria Drive, Building B, Unite 2502, Lima, $170,000.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Marianne B. Ewing to Jon E. Williams, 12177 Kolter Road, Spencerville, $14,500.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Patrick L. Fuge and Mary Lee Giambruno-Fuge to Vincent J. Wagoner, 6895 Sandy Point Road, Lima, $175,000.

• James O. Roberts Trustee to A & T Ruthman LLC, 132.31 acres on Watkins Road, $870,900.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Patty L. Geiger and Robert E. Geiger to Jamie L. Geiger, 142 S. Mound St., Bluffton, $137,000.

• Julia A. Inniger WTTA Julia A. Hieronimus and Robert L. Inniger to Duane R. Bollenbacher and Deborah A. Bollenbacher, 480 Shannon St., Bluffton, $185,000.