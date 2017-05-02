Dash & Joey’s smoothie and juice bar to open mid-June in Lima

LIMA — The city of Lima will soon be home to its first, locally owned smoothie and juice bar thanks to a pair of young entrepreneurs who have been working for nearly a year to make it happen.

Dash & Joey’s, located at 435 S. Eastown Road, is set to open in mid- to late-June. The gourmet smoothie and juice bar is owned by Lima residents Chad Endsley and John Mills.

Endsley said it was a trip to southern California that led him to explore the possibility of bringing this type of business to the area.

“In California there are smoothie bars everywhere,” Endsley said. “I’ve been in Lima for eight years and I’ve been waiting for someone to bring one here, so finally I got with John and we decided that we should be the ones to do it.”

“We were the first ones that stopped saying, ‘Somebody should do it,’ and started saying, ‘Let’s do it,’” Mills added.

When it opens, Dash & Joey’s menu will include 17 types of smoothies and six kinds of juices, along with add-ons such as whey protein, amino acids, vitamin C, coconut oil and more. They will also sell “shots,” which combine wheat grass, ginger, lemon, lime, cayenne, turmeric and apple cider vinegar into a cocktail that is meant to boost health. Along with beverages, the smoothie and juice bar will feature a limited menu of food items such as sandwiches, salads and more.

As avid movie enthusiasts, Endsley and Mills decided to name each item after a feature film. “The Rocky,” for example, is a blend of protein, milk, banana and peanut butter. On the juice side, “The Coyote Ugly” combines carrots, apple, beets and ginger. The full menu can be found at dashandjoeys.com.

“That’s just our personality coming out,” Mills said. “We love movies, but at the same time, this is not going to be a cheesy place with movies playing and posters on the wall. It’s going to be a high-end smoothie bar.”

The owners also want Dash & Joey’s to be a healthy alternative to other food and beverage options in Lima. Each menu item is made with fresh, locally grown ingredients that will primarily come from RightWay Food Service in Lima. All their juices and smoothies are made-to-order, and can be tailored to each customer’s preference.

“We want everything to be as fresh as possible, so we’re not going to keep it in the freezer for six months at a time,” Endsley said. “Everything you get was made today from real fruit and vegetables. There’s no artificial sugars or sweeteners in it, so it’s all real ingredients.”

But Mills and Endsley aren’t just concerned about the healthiness of their products, they also want them to taste good. Mills said some of their smoothies could even pass as desserts.

“They taste like they shouldn’t be good for you, but at the same time they’re made with natural ingredients,” he said.

Dash & Joey’s will primarily work as a grab-and-go business, though there will be enough seating for 10 to 12 customers at a time. It is located in the same shopping center as Sara’s Sweets and Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn. Its hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Mills and Endsley are looking to hire five part-time employees. Applications are available at Sara’s Sweets, which is located next door to Dash & Joey’s.

For details on Dash & Joey’s, visit facebook.com/limasmoothies.

