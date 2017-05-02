Posted on by

Girl in Cleveland yard is shot amid fight down the street

Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say a 12-year-old girl standing in a yard was shot when a fight erupted among people outside a home a few doors away and someone repeatedly fired a gun.

Police say the girl wounded Monday evening appeared to be an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet. Cleveland.com reports she was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The shooting occurred in the Glenville neighborhood a few miles northeast of downtown. There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect or made any arrests.

