Perry student caught with gun

LIMA — A Perry High School student was taken into custody after school officials found a loaded handgun in his locker Tuesday.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Andre McConnahea, the office received a call from Perry High School Principal Nick Weingart at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, when a loaded handgun was discovered in a student’s locker. The student was transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student, 15, is facing a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in a school zone.

McConnahea said another student reported the weapon to administration. The student had showed the weapon off and bragged about having the weapon to other students. Further investigation revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen in Auglaize County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was later called to the scene, and the incident is still under investigation.

Perry Superintendent Omer Schroeder declined to comment about the incident.