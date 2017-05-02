Driver pleads guilty in gas station robbery

LIMA – A woman who served as the get-away driver during the robbery of a gas station last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Heather Stotler, 34, was emotional and continued to cry as she pleaded guilty to robbery with a gun. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 13 in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

She is accused of robbing the One Stop Shop Marathon at 4170 N. West St., Lima, on Dec. 6.

During the robbery, a man entered the gas station with a hooded sweatshirt and black mask over his face. He had a long-barrel black revolver. The man demanded cash and cigarettes, then left the store headed north on state Route 115.

Sheriff deputies later arrested Richard Stoneburner, 27, and charged him with aggravated robbery. Stoneburner is scheduled to stand trial May 30. He has a final pretrial scheduled for Friday.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

