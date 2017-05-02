Posted on by

Bath Fire Chief recognized by Cincinnati Reds


LIMA — Bath Township Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen was recognized at Great American Ball Park by the Cincinnati Reds during their game Monday night. This honor was part of the “Cincinnati Reds - Kroger First Responder Recognition Program.”

During the middle of the first inning, Kitchen was introduced to those in attendance during a brief ceremony.

Kitchen is an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He has been a member of the Bath Township Fire Department since 1990 and has served as fire chief since 2002.

