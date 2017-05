VAN WERT — The 56th annual Jubilee Flower Show will begin from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 3 and from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

This is a juried flower show, and awards will be presented.

For more information, contact Linda Hoffman at [email protected].

