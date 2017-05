LIMA — The Lima Rotary Club will be meeting at noon Monday at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Featured speaker is Beth Seibert, Coordinator of the Ottawa River Coalition. Seibert will give an update on efforts to keep the Ottawa River clean. She will be showing a video featuring businesses, governments and organizations who work together to keep the Ottawa River healthy.

