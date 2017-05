OTTAWA — Ohio GOP Chairman Jane Timken will speak in Putnam County at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at the Putnam County Educational Service Center, 124 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

The event is free, but RSVP is required. RSVP by visiting the Putnam County Ohio Republican Party website at www.putnamrepublicanparty.org.

