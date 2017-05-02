Ottoville school bus strikes tree

CLOVERDALE — An Ottoville bus went off the side of a road and struck a tree Tuesday morning, causing minor injuries for the driver and leaving two passengers uninjured.

Ottoville School Bus No. 5, driven by Ronald N. Miller, 62, of Ottoville, was involved in an accident at approximately 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 2000 Bluebird school bus was northbound on Main Street when it went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Two children on board at the time of the crash were uninjured and taken from the scene by their parents. The bus sustained heavy front end damage.

Miller was transported by Ottoville Emergency Medical Squad to St. Rita’s Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center in Glandorf for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The driver’s seat belt was in use at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottoville Fire and EMS, Kalida Heavy Rescue and EMS, Putnam County EMS and Knippen’s Towing of Delphos.