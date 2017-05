Downtown Wapakoneta holding Derby Day Wine Tasting

WAPAKONETA — Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership is hosting a Derby Day Wine Tasting event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Marley’s Downtown Ballroom, 15 Perry St., Wapakoneta.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at Casa Chic, 109 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. Wear your favorite derby attire.

Proceeds benefit the Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership Projects.

