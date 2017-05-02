Toledo woman pleads not guilty in death of boyfriend’s baby

OREGON — An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-month-old child.

Angie Walker, of Toledo, was arraigned Monday on murder and child endangering charges. A judge ordered that she remain in jail on $500,000 bond.

She was arrested Friday in the Toledo suburb of Oregon.

Court records don’t indicate if she has an attorney and say she plans to hire a private attorney.

The Blade reports that emergency crews responded to a home Tuesday morning and found the child, Levi Ashley, unconscious. Police say Walker was caring for the baby and that neither her boyfriend nor Levi’s mother was there at the time.

The newspaper reports that the child was taken off life support last Wednesday.

