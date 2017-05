COLUMBUS GROVE — St. John’s United Methodist Church will be holding a mother-daughter banquet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., Columbus Grove.

Tickets are $8.50 for the meal and can be purchased by calling Tina at 419-659-2807.

