May is motorcycle safety awareness month

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public that May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Motorcyclists need to ride trained and sober. Motorists should be aware there will be an increase in motorcycles on the roadways with the warmer weather.

According to a news release, in 2016 motorcycle-involved crashed resulted in 194 fatal crashes, which is an increase of 45 percent since 2014. Another 3,768 crashes resulted in injuries.

Only 25 percent of the motorcyclists killed in crashes were wearing helmets. Ohio requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

Of the 1,829 citations the highway patrol handed out to motorcyclists in 2016, 23 percent were for operating a motorcycle without a proper license. Riding sober is also very important. Last year, 38 percent of the fatal crashes involving motorcycles were alcohol and/or drug related.

Motorists should keep these tips in mind:

• A motorcycle is a motor vehicle with all of the privileges of any vehicle on the roadway.

• Give motorcyclists a full lane of travel.

• Look for motorcyclists on the highway, at intersections and any time you are changing lanes.

• Allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.

For more information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.