16-year-old boy dies in car vs. train accident in Hardin County

KENTON — A 16-year-old male died in a car vs. train accident that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Monday. The crash happened in the 12000 block of county Road 60 west of U.S. Route 68.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Layton Rogers, of Dola, was traveling westbound on county Road 60 when he failed to yield for a southbound CSX train. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardin County Coroner Larry Kuk.

There are no crossbars or lights at this railroad crossing. There is a yield sign posted on the railroad sign.

The Multi County Crash Investigation Team, Dunkirk Fire and EMS, CSX Railroad Police and Minich’s Towing assisted the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.