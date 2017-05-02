Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

The following were indicted following a session of the Putnam County Grand Jury April 26.

Terry J. Schroeder, 55, 1037 W. Main St., Ottawa; possession of drugs (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John R. Cisneros, 47, 5810 Gray Road, Fairfield; two counts possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Shawn P. Budd, 39, 18287 Road C, Continental; rape, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Danny L. Ruiz, 32, 304 E. Broadway St., Leipsic; theft of a credit card.

Daniel J. Acosta, 20, 1027 Washington Ave., Defiance; burglary.

Madison N. Fenbert, 20, 1027 Washington Ave., Defiance; burglary.

Raymond C. Rainer, 33, 822 S. New Jersey Ave., Wellston; breaking and entering and theft.

Derek L. Leach, 29, 268 S. Wisconsin St., Wellston; breaking and entering and grand theft.

Trenton C. Suever, 29, 2940 Makley Drive, Lima; possession of drugs (cocaine).

April 25

Kevin M. Arnone, 32, 440 N. Taft Ave., Ottawa, was remanded to the SEARCH Center program in Wood County for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using Suboxone March 28 without a prescription and being unsuccessfully discharged from the WORTH Center program. He was placed on three years community control, cannot consume any alcohol, and must have only one medical provider and one pharmacy provider. Arnone was originally convicted of felonious assault (attempt) and two counts assault.

April 27

William C. Rowell, Sr., Lima, and Tonya M. Rowell, Lima, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married in Shawnee and have two children.

April 28

Anthony M. Reichelderfer, Lima, and Estella Reichelderfer, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married in Putnam County Aug. 30, 2008, and have two children.

New Cases

Virginia M. Mack, Ottawa, v. William J. Mack, Ottawa; divorce without children.

Jennifer M. English, Ottawa, v. Ramir J. English, Findlay; divorce with children.

Tax Ease Ohio LLC, Dallas, Texas, v. Rick J. Thomas, McComb, and Belinda J. Thomas, McComb; foreclosure.

Mark D. Lammers, Leipsic, v. Kathryn L. Lammers, Leipsic; divorce with children.

Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, v. Shawn Piper, Columbus Grove, and Sharon Piper, Columbus Grove; foreclosure.

Bank of America, Columbus, v. Jane Mershman, Ottawa; other civil ($19,364.38).

Christine Siler, Defiance, and Gary Siler, Defiance, v. Mary Klear, Continental; personal injury.

Jenna Gerten, Ottawa, and Bradley Gerten, Ottawa; dissolution of marriage without children.

Irma Bogart, Ottawa, and Thomas Bogart, Ottawa; dissolution of marriage with children.

Titan Manufacturing Group, LLC, Ottawa, v. Continental Commercial Products, LLC, Jefferson City, Mo.; other civil.

Seth A. Weller, Continental, and Megan S. Weller, Continental; dissolution of marriage with children.

David P. Boninsegna II, Ottawa, v. Melania M. Boninsegna, Piqua; divorce with children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

April 13

Michael A. Rieman, 37, 860 Maple Ave., Findlay, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, one-year license suspension, and complete drug and alcohol assessment. He was pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 115 days jail, 90 days suspended, and $250 fine.

April 17

Stephen J. Goelz, 35, 23900 Middlebelt Road, Apt. 2112, Farmington Hills, Mich., pleaded guilty to second-offense OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 164 days suspended, $1,000 fine, $475 suspended, three-year license suspension, with six days credit upon completion of DIP, and complete drug and alcohol assessment. Charges of speeding and failure to reinstate license were dismissed.

April 20

Angela K. Boecker, 34, 11505 Road 12, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to operation in willful or wanton disregard (with one prior). Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. She was also fined $50 for open container. A charge of left of center was dismissed.

Rachel A. Pettit, 22, 2055 Napoleon Road, Apt. 19, Bowling Green, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension.

Nathan L. Schroeder, 21, 1037 W. Main St., Ottawa, pleaded no contest to driving under OVI suspension and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $250 fine.

Bonnie L. Hoffman, 67, 9531 Road M, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 174 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for six days jail upon completion of DIP and complete drug and alcohol assessment. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

Ricardo J. Olvera, 33, 2168 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. He was fined $150 for drug paraphernalia and $50 for speeding.

April 24

Shellby L. Larson, 23, 25 Vine St., Apt. 4, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 days suspended, $150 fine. She was also fined $50 for disorderly conduct.

Eric D. Roberson, 39, 15835 S. Jackson St., Defiance, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. He was also fined $100 for failure to reinstate license.

April 25

Cory J. Hull, 28, 401 Seneca St., Dupont, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: $150 fine. He was also fined $150 for drug paraphernalia and $100 for an amended charge of persistent disorderly conduct.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

April 26

Arthur G. Aguirre, Vaughnsville, small claims v. Kim D. Lugo, Columbus Grove, $399.67, plus interest and costs.

Cher E. Barnes, West Leipsic, small claims v. Alexi S. Maag, Leipsic, $750, plus interest and costs.

April 27

Capital One Bank, Norcross, Ga., default judgment v. Jeffrey L. Forster, Ottawa, $2,959.57, plus interest and costs.