Bridge Bereavement Services offering program for children

FINDLAY — Bridge Bereavement Services is offering a program for children ages six through 12 who have lost a loved one.

Sprouting Hope will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 11, in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St., Findlay. Dinner will be provided for children in attendance. Parents are encouraged to remain present for an opening ceremony.

RSVP is required by Monday, May 8, and can be made by calling Bridge at 419-423-5351 or emailing [email protected].

