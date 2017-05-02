Posted on by

Cleveland wants Ohio cities to share police for big events

Associated Press

CLEVELAND — City leaders in Cleveland want to formally team up with other big cities in Ohio to share police resources during large events.

Cleveland.com reports the city’s council approved an ordinance on Monday calling for a mutual aid agreement with Columbus, about 150 miles away.

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams said the idea grew out of cooperation between the cities when Cleveland hosted the 2016 Republican National Convention. Columbus sent about 100 officers to help with that event. Williams said officials decided a more permanent agreement was needed.

Williams said the city is open to agreements with other cities, hoping to share resources during big parades, conventions or severe weather outbreaks. So far, he said, Columbus is the only city to express interest.

