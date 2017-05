BLUFFTON — The 50th annual Bluffton Festival of Wheels Cruise-In will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, in downtown Bluffton on Main Street and College Avenue. Pre-registration by mail is $10, and registration fee after May 31st is $12.

Registration begins from 2 to 5 p.m., judging of cars begins at 5 p.m., trophies awarded at 7:30 p.m., and a cruise down South Main Street begins at 8 p.m. All vehicles must be parallel parked after 8 p.m.

