Photos: Clock work at the Auglaize County Courthouse

Jordon Blythe, top left, and Nick Clayton, both employees for Smith's Bell and Clock Service of Camby, IN prepare to install new LED lights behind the clocks in the Auglaize County Courthouse clock tower on Monday. A crew has been working for two-weeks to install four new electric clocks and hope to have all the work done by today. The courthouse clock was installed in 1894. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News


Crews have been working at the Auglaize County Courthouse to install four new electric clocks, complete with new bell strikers. See photos from their work on the courthouse clock, which was installed in 1894.

