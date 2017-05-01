Lima Fire Department receives improved ISO rating

LIMA — Lima Fire Department Chief Bruce Black is continuing to educate Lima residents on the department’s improved insurance rating.

In November, the Insurance Services Office conducted a review of the city’s Fire Department and water systems to rate how well the city deals with fires and fire prevention. The test, based on a point system, will then determine the department’s ISO rating, set to take effect June 1.

While the department scored a total of 72.81 points during its previous evaluation in 2009, the current evaluation gave the Lima Fire Department a total score of 78.74 points out of a possible 105.5 points. Both scores merit a Class 3-3X rating, but the current score puts the department 1.26 points away from advancing to a Class 2 rating, putting the department in an elite group of less than 1,600 departments nationwide with a Class 2 rating or higher. There are 3,409 departments nationwide with a Class 3 rating.

“It’s rated in four different areas,” Black said. “A maximum of 10 points can be given for our dispatch and communications system. The maximum you can get in the fire department area is 50 points. The most you can get in the water supply area, which is the system and the hydrants, is 40 points. A new area they just started in the last couple of years is community risk reduction, with a maximum of 5.5 points.”

Community risk reduction includes such areas as arson investigation and fire safety and prevention education.

ISO ratings are one element used in determining insurance rates for home and business owners.

“The better the ISO rating, the lower the cost,” Black said. “That especially holds true for businesses. Homeowners do see some reduction because of ISO, but business owners definitely see a reduction in rate because of ISO.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.