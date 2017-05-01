Wapakoneta City Council hears from residents

WAPAKONETA — City Council heard presentations from and answered questions for town residents during Monday’s meeting.

Donald Treinke asked the council for permission to make use of Belcher Park for the farmers market beginning Saturday and going until October. The council voted unanimously in favor of allowing the park to be used.

After Treinke’s quick request, Laura Clementz, vice president of the Antique and Specialty Shops organization, asked the council for permission to block off a section of Auglaize Street in September so the organization could host a food truck event.

Clementz said the event, Food Truck Wars, was tentatively scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1. After she made her request council members began asking her for more details.

Councilman Daniel Graf wondered if the food trucks would need city-provided electricity and if so where and how much. Councilwoman Rachel Barber asked if the food trucks would be setting up tables and chairs along the sidewalks and street.

After discussing the idea for a while, the council suggested Clementz work out some more details and present again afterward.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Councilman Dan Lee said. “I’d like to see you pursue it.”

The council also heard questions concerning the o.5 percent tax increase for roadwork, which will be voted on Tuesday. The question was whether Wapakoneta residents who worked and paid tax in another town would be paying the tax increase in Wapakoneta as well. After much debate, council President Steve Hunderson said this would be something they would have to discuss and change if the increase passed.

During the meeting the council also:

•Voted unanimously to pay $18,000 of additional funding to the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council.

•Held an emergency vote to enact a resolution opposing a House bill that would give the state government the power to collect municipal income tax, take a percentage, and return what was left to the towns from where the tax was collected. The resolution was adopted unanimously. The council will add Wapakoneta to a list of towns opposing the bill.

•Unanimously approved design review regulations for the downtown preservation district.

The next regular City Council meeting will be 7:30 p.m. May 15.

By Bryan Reyonlds [email protected]

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362.

