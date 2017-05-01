1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash near Findlay

FINDLAY — A Fostoria man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Findlay on Monday afternoon.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the accident on state Route 613 at township Road 229 in Allen Township happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Randall Ebling, 63, of Findlay was driving a 2011 Chevy Traverse north on Road 229. He stopped at the posted stop sign, proceeded into the intersection, and struck the left front of a 1997 Ford Escort that was westbound on state Route 613, driven by Phillip Martin, 63, of Fostoria, according to officials.

Both vehicles traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection before coming to a rest. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and both had front airbags deploy. Ebling’s vehicle sustained heavy center front damage. Martin’s vehicle sustained heavy front left damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Martin was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital emergency room for treatment of unknown injuries. His condition was unavailable late Monday.

Officials said Ebling was issued a citation for right of way at a stop sign.