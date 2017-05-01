Task Force and SWAT Team execute search warrant in Lima

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Thursday at 1125 Bahama Drive. The warrant was issued after a short-term narcotics investigation pursuant to community complaints of illegal activity at the residence.

Upon the search, marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, and weapons were recovered from the residence. One stolen handgun was among the weapons that were located during the search.

Charges connected to the search warrant were pending. A man was arrested at the scene for charges unrelated to the search warrant.