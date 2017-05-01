Crews called to keep used oil out of Sugar Creek

LIMA — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency was notified Friday by a business owner that a spill of used oil had occurred at 4520 Wolfe Road at Ohio’s Best Marine. The business is owned by Jeff and Betsy Best.

“We had a release of used oil products. A gentleman was pumping from one tank to another and had a spill. It got into the field tile and it was draining down into the ditch. We have it contained,” said Steve Harvey, assistant director of Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “We pretty much contained it before it got into Sugar Creek.”

The spill was small in size.

“It was a very, very small amount that leaked. It wasn’t like thousands of gallons, very, very small. We are working with Steve Harvey and Interdyne to get it cleaned,” Jeff Best said. “It got checked out right away and taken care of right away.”

Remediation of the oil spill was ongoing.

“We put booms out due to the rain, and the booms will stay out, with the rain coming in,” Harvey said.

Ohio EPA is involved and working with Interdyne to mitigate the issue.

“It did not make it to Sugar Creek. The company had already hired an environmental contractor to begin the clean up. The contractor had placed absorbent material in the catch basin, flushed the tile and then put containment in place to prevent further migration during the forecasted rain last weekend. The environmental company returned Monday to resume cleanup and we expect it will take a couple of days to complete,” said Dina Pierce, spokeswoman with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The business owner will be issued a notice of violation.

“Ohio EPA issued Ohio’s Best Marine a notice of violation for the unauthorized discharge to waters of the state. This is actually a fairly routine notice of violation when these types of incidents happen. This is sort of like a warning, citing what the violation entails according to Ohio regulations and identifies what you are expected to do to clean it up,” Pierce said.

Containment booms surround the catch basin on Wolfe Road. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_booms-in-ditch-catching-oil-residue-on-Wolfe-Road-at-Sugar-Creek-Road.jpg Containment booms surround the catch basin on Wolfe Road. Merri Hanjora | The Lima News Booms are placed strategically along the ditch to contain any oil that may have leaked. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_booms-in-ditch-catching-oil-residue-on-Wolfe-Road.jpg Booms are placed strategically along the ditch to contain any oil that may have leaked. Merri Hanjora | The Lima News Booms are used to stop any oily residue from proceeding further into the water system. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_booms-in-the-creek-on-Wolfe-Road.jpg Booms are used to stop any oily residue from proceeding further into the water system. Merri Hanjora | The Lima News

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

