Posted on by

Police calls


12400 block of Kolter Road, Spencerville — A man reported Friday someone stole items from his detached garage.

200 block of Oriole Trail, Elida — Deputies were called Saturday to handle a domestic dispute.

2400 Elida Road, Lima — A man reported Friday someone used his Visa card to withdraw funds.

900 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A man reported Friday someone opened up a payday loan in his name.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:24 pm |    

Technology companies and banks take stocks higher

Technology companies and banks take stocks higher
6:00 pm |    

Quinn on Nutrition: Genetically altered foods

Quinn on Nutrition: Genetically altered foods
5:38 pm |    

New TV channel broadcasts local sports, events in Lima area

New TV channel broadcasts local sports, events in Lima area
comments powered by Disqus