Police calls

12400 block of Kolter Road, Spencerville — A man reported Friday someone stole items from his detached garage.

200 block of Oriole Trail, Elida — Deputies were called Saturday to handle a domestic dispute.

2400 Elida Road, Lima — A man reported Friday someone used his Visa card to withdraw funds.

900 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A man reported Friday someone opened up a payday loan in his name.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.