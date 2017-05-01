ODH creates database for properties with hazardous lead

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Health has released a statewide database highlighting properties that have been determined to have significant issues with lead.

Each property was listed after receiving notices of noncompliance and orders to vacate from the state health department, with lead concentrations determined to be sufficient to be deemed unsafe for children under 6 years old and for pregnant women.

“Typically, children are ingesting paint chips and dust,” said Brenda Eiting, Auglaize County Health Department director of nursing. “Children seem to take in lead a little easier.”

Eiting said lead replaces iron and calcium in the body, affecting a variety of bodily systems, particularly the nervous system. Children with lead poisoning can experience lower IQ, delayed growth and Attention Deficit Disorder possibly including hyperactivity, according to Eiting.

“Higher lead levels can actually lead to mental retardation,” she said. “They can have convulsions or maybe go into a coma with it.”

Lead paint was used in houses built before 1978. Eiting recommends having children tested for lead at age 1 and 2 if parents are concerned about possible lead in the home.

Area houses listed in the ODH database are:

Allen County

•1002 N. Jefferson St., Lima

•1012 W. Wayne St., Lima

•1131 1/2 W. Wayne St., Lima

•234 S. Collett St., Lima

•334 S. Collett St., Lima

•832 W. Wayne St., Lima

Auglaize County

•242 Southway Drive, St. Marys

•508 N. Front St., St. Marys

•917 W. Spring St., St. Marys

Hardin County

•326 N. Market St., Kenton

•339 N. Cherry St., Kenton

•525 N. Detroit St. Apt. 6, Kenton

Van Wert County

•632 W. Third St., Delphos

•631 S. Washington St., Van Wert

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.