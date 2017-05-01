Allen County Common Pleas Court dispositions

COURT RECORDS

Allen County Common Pleas

Disposition/April 26

Brayton C. Van Vorce, 20, of 1914 Charledon Ave., found guilty of robbery. Sentence: three years probation, 45 days jail.

Dispositions/April 24

Tiffany N. Kline, 23, of 1723 Camp Ave., found guilty of burglary. Sentence: three years probation.

Leroy D. Foster, 34, of 1330 Essex Drive, found guilty of having a weapon under disability. Sentence: five years prison.

Donovan B. Peoples, 20, of 222 W. McKibben St., found guilty of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Sentence: eight years prison.

Candace J. Jones, 33, of 338 Garfield Ave., found guilty of receiving stolen property. Sentence: two years probation.

Charles J. Bradford, 36, of 1512 E. Market St., found guilty of possession of cocaine. Sentence: two years probation.