Grand jury clears cop in Hamilton fatal shooting of armed man

HAMILTON — A grand jury has concluded there should be no charges against an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a man authorities say was charging him with a butcher knife.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Monday the grand jury considered evidence including witness accounts and the history of 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl. Gmoser said Wilson-Salzl had called in a false report April 22 of shots fired in his apartment complex parking lot in Hamilton, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Wearing a black mask, he allegedly charged the responding officer while holding the knife, then refused commands before 17-year Hamilton police officer Steven McFall fired three times.

Gmoser says investigation also found the slain man was mentally disturbed, with a history of suicidal attempts.

