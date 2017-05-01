Salvation Army’s super hero training for children scheduled

LIMA — A 24-hour Super Hero training session will be held May 26 to 27 for children ages 6 to 12 through the Salvation Army.

Children who want to become super heroes and save the world can join the villain beating session, commonly referred to as VBS. Training begins at 5 p.m. with overnight training. Parents should make sure their children are packed for the night and have something to sleep in.

The event will be at 614 E. Market St. and preregistration is required by calling Catie Harris at the Salvation Army at 419-224-9055 ext. 218.