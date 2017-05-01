Ohio farmers plant fewest wheat crops in state history

COLUMBUS — Ohio farmers are following a national trend by planting the fewest acres of wheat in state history but are expected to plant a record amount of soybeans this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 470,000 acres of wheat have been planted in Ohio this year. That’s less than half the acreage planted eight years ago. Ohio farmers are expected to plant 5 million acres of soybeans in 2017.

Wheat prices are at 10-year lows after peaking at more than $10 a bushel in 2008.

Ohio farmers say changes in food trends and foreign competition is to blame for the reduce wheat acreage.

Wheat grows in a variety of climates but is only used for human consumption. People shying away from processed foods and gluten has led to declining demand.

