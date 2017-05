LIMA — The Salvation Army is having a Mother’s Day spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at 614 E. Market St., Lima.

The dinner costs $6 per person, with children under 2 eating free. Dinner includes applesauce, a dinner roll and a plate of spaghetti with meatballs. Desserts will be for sale, too.

The proceeds go to benefit the Salvation Army Youth programs.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_SalvationArmy-2.jpg