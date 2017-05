LIMA — Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting a Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2948 Allentown Road, Lima. There is no entry fee.

All donations stay local for Women’s Crisis Center. Sprint car driver Tim Allison will make an appearance.

